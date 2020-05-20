Hostmark Hospitality Group acquired RAR Hospitality

SCHAUMBURG -- Hostmark Hospitality Group announced it has acquired RAR Hospitality, a San Diego-based hospitality management group, for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction will give Hostmark Hospitality Group a portfolio of 40 branded and independent hotel hotels, totaling more than 5,000 rooms, across the U.S. Operations of RAR's portfolio will continue under the Hostmark brand in the San Diego office.

RAR is an independent hotel management company owned by Chairman and CEO Robert A. Rauch and President Cameron Lamming, the company's executive team has an average of 25 years of hospitality experience and has been involved in more than $2 billion of real estate transactions in California, Arizona and Colorado.

Lamming will become Chief Development Officer, Western Region for Hostmark and will be a member of Hostmark's executive committee.

"RAR Hospitality has exhibited the breadth and depth of experience that is required in successfully managing boutique and independent hotels. The company's entrepreneurial spirit and proven track record drive their mission of experience-focused hospitality," said Hostmark President and CEO, Jerome Cataldo. "