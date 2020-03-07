Toms Price Home offers to help customers, employees of Art Van

Suburban furniture seller Toms Price Home announced it will try to fulfill orders for customers of Art Van Furniture and might have jobs for its employees.

Toms Price Home "will make every attempt to complete the order if it is through a common vendor or recommend options for replacement," the Bloomingdale-based company based said in a news release Friday.

"We have spoken to our mutual suppliers and are ready to help customers receive unfulfilled Art Van orders," said Toms Price President Scott Price. "Similarly, we are hiring in all five of our Chicagoland stores and would love to speak to former Art Van employees about possible job opportunities."

Toms Price stores are located in Wheaton, South Barrington, Bloomingdale, Lincolnshire and Skokie. For more information visit tomsprice.com.

Art Van, based in Michigan, began liquidation sales Friday at all its furniture and PureSleep stores.