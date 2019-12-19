Allstate to drop Esurance as part of 'transformation' plan

Northbrook-based Allstate Corp. said Thursday it will phase out its Esurance brand in 2020 as part of an overall "transformation growth plan." Daily Herald file photo

Northbrook-based Allstate Corp. will phase out its Esurance brand in 2020 as part of an overall "transformation growth plan" for the insurance company.

Allstate purchased the online insurance company in 2011 as a way to break into the online insurance industry, which was dominated at the time by companies like Progressive and Geico. Allstate has since evolved its own brand to be more competitive online with other agencies.

Under the agency's growth plan announced Thursday, the Allstate, Esurance, Encompass and Answer Financial organizations will be combined into one business model, which officials say will lower costs and support more competitive prices without reducing margins.

Changes in the structure will make it easier for consumers to work with Allstate either through branded agents, online or through call centers.

"This plan builds on a history of creating change and will improve our competitive position and accelerate growth. Customers will benefit from additional service options, greater connectivity and higher-value products but the plan requires us to embrace change," said Allstate CEO Tom Wilson. "This reaffirms our commitment to Allstate agents with increased advertising, enhanced new business opportunities and higher new business compensation."

The savings by dropping Esurance will be invested back into marketing the Allstate brand, officials said.

In addition to improving customer service, Wilson said several improvement will also be made in technology and its product lines to "enable Allstate agents to focus on growth and relationships.

"The Transformative Growth Plan will enable us to remain a strong competitor," Wilson said.