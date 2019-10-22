Portillo's to open pop-up shop at Woodfield

Portillo's restaurants is jumping into the pop-up business this holiday season, with plans to open its first shop at Woodfield Mall starting Nov. 6.

The iconic Chicago-style hot dog chain announced Tuesday it will open The Portillo's Experience Nov, 6-Dec. 31 at the southwest corner of the Schaumburg shopping center. The pop-up will offer a number of exhibits with interactive elements focused on the restaurant's menu.

Among the exhibits will be The French Fry Room, which will feature "cheese sauce" dripping from the ceiling, life-size plush french fries and a neon sign proclaiming, "I Only Have Fries for You." Portillo's said it is partnering with McCain Foods for the exhibit.

Other rooms feature a giant Onion Ring Swing and a Hot Dog Sofa created in conjunction with Vienna Beef. Photo booths will people to dress up as Portillo's menu items, with costumes replicating the brand's Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and chopped salad. Other design elements include Scratch-N-Sniff wallpaper and a gallery wall featuring Chicago and food-inspired works from local artists.

A catering lounge will also be available, where guests can plan and order holiday menus with company representatives. Visitors will also be able to purchase whole Portillo's chocolate cakes and prepackaged Italian beef, French bread, peppers, and gravy to make at home. Guests can also place orders via Portillo's Shop-N-Ship mail-order division, which can send food kits to all 50 states.

The shop will also offer gift cards and items from Portillo's 1963 clothing line. Additional merchandise will include items from the Portillo's Baby Swaddle to hot dog cuff links, snow globes, and items made exclusively for the pop-up.

Ironically, the company will not have a restaurant on site, nor will food be allowed into the experience, Portillo's said in a release.

Guests can signup for complimentary tickets at portillos.com/popupexperience.