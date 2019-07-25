Hilton Chicago Northbrook completes phase one of renovation

NORTHBROOK -- Hilton Chicago Northbrook, 2855 Milwaukee Ave., recently unveiled phase one of a multimillion-dollar renovation, which introduces a refreshed look to its 20,000 square feet of flexible function space and 249 guest rooms.

Phase two of the renovation is set to take place in early 2020 and will include a complete revamp of the property's award-winning restaurants, Allgauer's on the Riverfront and Frank's Place.

The inspiration for the restoration, completed by the Lynn Rosenberg Design team, focuses on developing a modern aesthetic while maintaining the historic roots of the North Shore hotel.

The revamped meeting and event spaces feature new carpeting, modern wallpaper, and contemporary finished light fixtures, as well as electronic reader boards and door signs. All 249 guest rooms at Hilton Chicago Northbrook have also been refreshed to offer new carpeting, furniture, smart TVs and high quality lighting.

"With this renovation, we have aimed to bring a new, modernized look to our property while still delivering the feel of comfort and convenience that our guests have come to know and love." said Holly Allgauer-Cir, General Manager of Hilton Chicago Northbrook.