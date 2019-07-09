Raising Cane's to open suburban locations

CHICAGO -- Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based company known for quality chicken finger meals, recently broken ground on four new restaurants in the Chicago suburbs.

Set to open this fall, the new Raising Cane's restaurants will be located in Schaumburg, Westmont, Batavia and Glen Ellyn. Once these restaurants have all opened, there will be 10 Raising Cane's in Illinois and nearly 490 systemwide. The restaurants will add a combined total of 320 new jobs to the local community.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane's has been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and was recently recognized as having the Most Loyal Guests -- known as "Caniacs" -- in the fast-casual segment in Technomic's 2018 Consumers' Choice Awards.