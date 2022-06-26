 

Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time

  • Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

    Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

  • Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) deflects a puck during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

    Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) deflects a puck during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

  • Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) deflects a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

    Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) deflects a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

  • Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

    Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

  • Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) checks Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the third period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

    Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) checks Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the third period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

 
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/26/2022 9:54 PM

The Colorado Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup after dethroning the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 