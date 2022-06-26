Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time
Updated 6/26/2022 9:54 PM
The Colorado Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup after dethroning the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.