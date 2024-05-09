advertisement
News

Des Plaines man dies after early morning crash in Chicago

Posted May 09, 2024 7:35 am
Jake Griffin
 

A 25-year-old Des Plaines man died after the car he was riding in crashed into a utility pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after midnight today.

Jorge A. Castillo was a passenger in a vehicle driven by an unnamed 20-year-old man who swerved to avoid crashing into another vehicle and instead hopped a curb and crashed into a utility pole, Chicago police said

Castillo was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver was injured in the crash as well and was transported to a hospital for treatment. He is listed in fair condition.

An autopsy is slated for later today, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

