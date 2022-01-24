 

Canucks hire first woman assistant GM in ex-agent Castonguay

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/24/2022 4:25 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Emilie Castonguay to be assistant general manager, making her the first female assistant GM in franchise history.

Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations and the interim general manager, said Monday in a statement that Castonguay will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiations and managing the collective bargaining agreement.

 

Castonguay comes to the Canucks from Momentum Hockey, where she became the first female NHLPA-certified agent in Canada in 2016.

She has represented a number of high-level players, including Alexis Lafreniere, who is with the New York Rangers and was the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft.

Castonguay played four years of hockey at Niagara University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in finance. She went on to earn a law degree from the University of Montreal and is a member of the Quebec Bar Association.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 