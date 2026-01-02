Entertainment venues, grocery stores and more on tap for suburbs in 2026

Pickleball courts, child day care facilities, data centers and restaurants have been popping up or proposed throughout the suburbs but they aren’t the only newcomers.

Following are 10 new, revamped or expanding businesses coming to the area in 2026.

Farmer's Best Market, Vernon Hills

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com Farmer's Best Market, Vernon Hills

The former Bed Bath & Beyond and an adjacent space at 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., in the Marketplace At Vernon Hills shopping center are being reconfigured to house a 100,000-square-foot grocery store with an emphasis on ethnic European offerings.

“We’re not going to be like Jewel,” says partner Nick Merikas. “We’re going to have a little bit of everything.”

Large meat and produce departments, fresh daily specials, hot prepared foods, European bakery and a sushi station will be among the offerings in a “whole different concept” than shoppers are used to, Merikas said.

Farmer's Best Market has locations in Chicago and Northlake but both are much smaller than the Vernon Hills store will be. A spring opening is planned.

Luxe Corsa Auto Suites, Lake Zurich

Luxe Corsa Auto Suites a luxury car club planned in Lake Zurich features 121 private car suites, a boutique dealership and expansive clubhouse. Courtesy OKW Architects

Comfy and exclusive homes for classic and rare cars will be coming to Lake Zurich at Luxe Corsa Auto Suites on Route 12 south of Old McHenry Road and north of Miller Road.

“Live the Race. Own the Lifestyle” is the catchphrase for the concept being developed by Romeo Kapudija, a former professional driver and high-end builder.

Described as a luxury car club and collector community, the facility will feature 121 customizable, private car suites in 12 buildings, a boutique car dealership, members-only clubhouse.

Hollywood Casino, Aurora

The new land-based Hollywood Casino Aurora is expected to open in the first half of 2026. Courtesy of PENN Entertainment

Parent company PENN Entertainment Inc., is replacing the Hollywood Casino riverboat property with a new land-based casino and hotel adjacent to Chicago Premium Outlets mall on Route 88.

The estimated $360 million project will include a modern casino with about 1,200 gambling positions; sportsbook; outdoor entertainment area; high-quality bars and restaurants; and, a roughly 12,000-square-foot event center with meeting space.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in November 2023. The new facilities are expected to open in the first half 2026. The city is lending PENN up to $50 million and provided $8 million in city-owned land for the project.

Elk Grove Ice Arena, Elk Grove Village

Construction is underway for a two-story, twin-sheet indoor ice rink on the northwest corner of Meacham and Biesterfield roads in Elk Grove Village. Courtesy of Elk Grove Village

Construction of a 72,560-square-foot ice arena at Meacham and Biesterfield roads in Elk Grove Village is underway with the new facility expected to open in August.

A former Aldi grocery and Staples office supply store were demolished to prepare the site for the $28 million project headed by Nick Papanicholas Jr., of the Nicholas & Associates of Mount Prospect and Wingspan Development Group.

Papanicholas recently opened an ice rink in Rosemont and owns rinks in Mount Prospect and Vernon Hills.

The Elk Grove Village facility will have a second-floor restaurant, a ground-floor grab-and-go, study areas and a physical therapy clinic. The village is fronting $27 million to be repaid at no interest over 20 years.

Global home furnishings retailer, Gurnee

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com The third remaining space in the building once occupied by Sears Grand will be filled with a “new global home furnishings retailer” at Gurnee Mills. The village recently approved a $2 million incentive for a new retailer to occupy the space.

What has been described as a “global home furnishings retailer” will be converting the third and final space available in the former Sears Grand store at Gurnee Mills.

The village approved a $2 million incentive to mall owner Simon Property Group to prepare space in the building. Sears Grand closed in 2018 and in a sign of the retail times the immense building was no longer viable for a single tenant.

Simon and the new user will roughly split the $12 million investment in the space. Though not officially identified information presented to the village board suggests it could be the 10th location in a new, smaller format being rolled out by Ikea.

Opening is expected for the 2026 holidays.

L. L. Bean, Naperville

L.L. Bean Flagship Campus at its headquarters in Freeport, Maine. Courtesy of L.L. Bean

A specific site hasn’t been announced but Naperville is among the eight U.S. locations in a major expansion of brick-and-mortar retail stores for the company known for its four-season outdoor apparel and footwear.

According to the company, eight new stores and a reimagined Flagship Campus at its headquarters in Freeport, Maine, are being built in 2026, with the Naperville location scheduled for fall. Details on specific openings are pending, according to the company.

Physical stores are considered an important part of L.L. Bean’s growth strategy and the expansion shows a commitment to reaching more people who love the outdoors, according to the company.

Eight new stores will bring the company’s total to 76 in 21 states. The company plans to accelerate the expansion in 2027 with eight to 10 new stores including new Midwest markets.

Lava Island, Kildeer

Twisty slides and bridges are among the attractions at Lava Island, an indoor playground/adventure park opening its first Illinois location in early 2026 in Kildeer. Courtesy of Lava Island

The former Best Buy store in the Quentin Collection shopping center at Route 12 and Quentin Road in Kildeer is set to reopen in late January or early February as Lava Island Indoor Play Oasis.

This will be the first location in Illinois for the family-owned indoor playground/adventure park business that opened its first location in Aurora, Colorado, in 2018.

Advertised as being for families with children from infants to age 12, Lava Island will span 31,000 square feet as a “screen free” environment for families to play and connect, according to the company.

Kildeer will be company’s ninth location. Lava Island opened last month in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and most recently in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, Schaumburg

A pair of drivers race along the multilevel track at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Buford, Georgia. The Orlando-based company is preparing to open its first Midwest location in March in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games

Scheduled to open around March near the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel and Meacham Road, the 80,000-square-foot entertainment venue will feature electric go-karts, arcade games and dining.

It’s part of the first phase and the main anchor of the village’s 90 North Entertainment District being developed on the former Motorola campus at Algonquin and Meacham roads.

An immersive virtual world as well as a full-service bar and restaurants are among other elements. Andretti operates 12 centers with another five in design or construction including in Schaumburg, which will be its first in Illinois.

Also, expected to open this year in the 90 North Entertainment District is Specialty grocer The Fresh Market. The grocer is investing nearly $23 million in a new building and land development. The Fresh Market also has locations in Algonquin, Geneva and Naperville.

Honey Lake Bee Company, Lake Barrington

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The Honey Lake Bee Co. Karen and Brian Thomson with their son, Colin, show a sketch of the store they plan aim to open in July on North Pepper Road east of Kelsey Road in Lake Barrington.

After 10 years of manufacturing and selling honey and honey-based products online from their North Barrington home and at farmers markets in seven communities including Buffalo Grove, Palatine, and Schaumburg, Brian and Karen Thomson are expanding the business.

A vacant home at 22375 N. Pepper Road just east of Kelsey Road in Lake Barrington has been razed and the site readied for development of a roughly 6,000-square-foot building.

“This will have a retail store, a conventional kitchen and a warehouse,” said Brian Thomson. “We’ve been growing (and) we needed a place to work from.”

The Thomsons aim to open in July.

Sky Zone, Gurnee

In spring, Sky Zone, the originator of the trampoline park will be opening a 40,000-square-foot facility in the anchor space formerly occupied by the RoomPlace near Entry J at Gurnee Mills.

The company owns, operates and franchises indoor active entertainment parks across the U.S. and Canada. Suburban locations included Vernon Hills, Deerfield, Aurora, Elmhurst, Algonquin, Schaumburg and one planned for Arlington Heights.

Attractions will include Air Court and Boulder Balls as well as the new iWall, dodge ball, a toddler area, family and race slides and more.

Other pending businesses of note in 2026

• Plans for Buffalo Grove’s Chase Plaza, 1160 W. Lake-Cook Road, envision splitting the long-vacant former Dominick’s grocery store for a Club Studio luxury fitness center and general retail use.

• Shop & Save Market is coming soon to the former Whole Foods Market space, 1331 Rand Road (Route 12), Palatine. The chain specializing in Polish products has five locations including Des Plaines and Downers Grove.