Police: Man driving stolen car killed in Ingleside crash

This badly damaged Honda sedan was involved in a deadly crash Wednesday morning in Ingleside. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

A man driving a stolen car was killed when he crashed into another vehicle early Wednesday in Ingleside, authorities said.

The identity of the driver killed in the crash wasn’t immediately known.

The collision occurred about 5 a.m. on Route 134 east of North Catherine Street.

A blue Honda sedan was headed west on Route 134 when it veered into oncoming traffic and struck a white GMC truck head on, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

The 44-year-old Johnsburg man driving the truck was injured but is expected to survive, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital in McHenry and is cooperating with police.

The Honda’s driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said an open bottle of whiskey was found in his lap.

The Honda had been reported stolen about 2 p.m. Tuesday outside a Fox Lake gym, a sheriff’s spokesperson said. Police hope surveillance video can help identify the driver.

The crash is under investigation.