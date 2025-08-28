Schaumburg Boomers recognized with five Frontier League awards at end of regular season

Schaumburg Boomers slugger Anthony Calarco, a Winnetka native, is the Frontier League’s MVP for 2025. Photo courtesy of Tom Anson/Schaumburg Boomers

With their seventh playoff berth secured for September, the Schaumburg Boomers Thursday received five postseason Frontier League awards including MVP and Organization of the Year.

Anthony Calarco was named winner of the Morgan Burkhart Award as the Frontier League MVP. Having posted a record-setting season at the plate, he was recently selected as the Frontier League Player of the Week for the second time this season.

The Winnetka native set a league and franchise record for RBIs with 116, blasting past the previous league mark of 100, last set in 2012. He also led the league with 24 homers and 32 doubles, both franchise records.

“Anthony has amassed one of the best seasons I have seen at any level,” said Manager Jamie Bennett. “The consistency with which he has produced has been amazing to watch. As great as he has been on the field, he is just as good of a teammate.”

The Boomers are the Frontier League Organization of the Year for the fifth time in the team’s 13 years.

The Boomers broke their single-game record for attendance twice this year and set a record for total attendance for a fourth consecutive season with Thursday night’s game.

July 25 saw a record crowd of 8,132, a number that was surpassed by 8,189 Aug. 8. The Boomers have seen more than 5,000 fans pass through the gates of Wintrust Field on 23 occasions this season with 7,000 or more at eight times.

The team also set a franchise record for average attendance. The Boomers led the Frontier League in attendance for an 11th straight year.

“The award is a testament to the hard work that our staff puts in each and every day during the season and in the offseason,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager Michael Larson. “I am so grateful for the time our staff dedicates to make Wintrust Field a destination for summer fun in Chicagoland. This award wouldn’t be possible without the support of the village of Schaumburg and our ownership group, Pat and Lindy Salvi.”

Hitting coach Nick Oddo was named the Darren Bush Award winner as Coach of the Year. Oddo leads a corps currently tops in average, homers, runs and hits in the league.

Tim Calderwood was selected as the Robert Ford Award winner for Broadcaster of the Year. The award is the fourth for Calderwood and his third with the Boomers. The Elgin native is the first Frontier League broadcaster to claim four awards.