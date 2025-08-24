Suburban community college presidents among the highest paid in the state

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Harper College President Avis Proctor is the highest-paid community college leader in Illinois. Proctor earns a base salary of $370,542 annually as the top administrator at the Palatine school.

Suburban community college presidents are among the highest paid in the 39-member Illinois Community College System.

Topping the list are Harper College President Avis Proctor, Oakton College President Joianne Smith, College of Lake County President Lori Suddick and McHenry County College President Clinton Gabbard, based on their latest contracts and salary data from the Illinois Community College Board.

Statewide, the salaries for district executive officers range from $169,950 to $377,825. A community college president’s salary in Illinois is on average $246,642, according to ICCB’s 2024 annual salary report.

Illinois ranks 24th among the best states for community colleges, according to a recent WalletHub study comparing 653 community colleges across 18 key factors — including in-state tuition and fees, student-faculty ratio, and graduation rates.

Community colleges, historically offering two-year degree programs, certifications and credentials, play a key role in helping fill the needs of regional employers in high-demand sectors and have seen increased student enrollment in recent years.

Their leaders have been instrumental in helping to grow that enrollment, build partnerships with higher education institutions, and secure funding for initiatives that aid student retention and advancement toward bachelor’s degree pathways and future jobs.

Leaders at several suburban colleges, including Harper, have pushed for state legislation that would allow them to offer four-year bachelor’s degrees in select fields, such as nursing, advanced manufacturing and early childhood education.

Harper College in Palatine ranks highest in presidential compensation, with Proctor making a base salary of $370,542 annually. Following close behind is Oakton College in Des Plaines, where Smith makes $341,107 yearly; College of Lake County in Grayslake, where Suddick makes $331,035; and McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, where Gabbard makes $323,702.

That’s not counting retirement contributions, life and health insurance benefits and other job perks, which can include college-owned vehicles, credit cards, and equipment such as laptops and phones, housing allowances, stipends and other compensation.

Here’s a look at the salaries and perks of these college presidents and other stats:

Harper College

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Harper College President Avis Proctor speaking at a May 2025 event in Palatine. Proctor is among the highest-paid community college presidents in the state.

President: Avis Proctor

Pay: $370,542

Contract length: July 1, 2022-June 30, 2026

Extra benefits:

• College-owned phone and other technology equipment

• College credit card with board review of expenses

• $1,000 per month toward vehicle lease

Years of service: Proctor assumed her role in July 2019. She previously had 25 years of experience working as a mathematics educator and academic administrator.

Student enrollment: Fall 2023 — 13,069; Fall 2024 — 13,988

Oakton College

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Oakton College President Joianne Smith is among the highest-paid community college presidents in the state.

President: Joianne L. Smith, Ph.D.

Pay: $341,107 (includes 8% contribution to State University Retirement System)

Contract length: July 1, 2024-June 30, 2027

Extra benefits:

• An additional benefit allowance in the amount of 9.5% ($32,405) for the purchase of permanent life insurance, long-term care insurance, long-term disability insurance, tax-sheltered annuities, or contribution to a deferred-compensation plan.

• College-owned vehicle

Years of service: Smith assumed the presidency July 1, 2015. Smith had served 13 years as Oakton’s dean of students and vice president for student affairs.

Student enrollment: Fall 2023 — 7,032; Fall 2024 — 8,437

College of Lake County

In a celebration of College of Lake County’s 55th anniversary, President Lori Suddick spoke to community members and local partners about the college’s impact and accomplishments during the 2024 State of the College event. Suddick is among the highest-paid community college presidents in the state. Courtesy of College of Lake County, 2024

President: Lori M. Suddick

Pay: $331,035

Contract length: July 1, 2025-June 30, 2029

Extra benefits:

• Automobile allowance of $1,350 per month

• Allowance of personal cellphone for college business

• Home security system allowance

Years of service: 2018 to present

Student enrollment: Fall 2023 — 12,149; Fall 2024 — 12,297

McHenry County College

Clinton Gabbard, president of McHenry County College, is among the highest-paid community college presidents in the state. Courtesy of McHenry County College

President: Clinton Gabbard

Pay: $323,702, with a 3% raise each year

Contract length: Four years. This is Gabbard’s seventh contract extension.

Extra benefits:

• $500 monthly vehicle allowance

• Dollar-for-dollar match on an annuity

• Home internet reimbursement

Years of service: 2016 to present

Student enrollment: Fall 2023 — 13,282; Fall 2024 — 13,303

College of DuPage

Muddassir Siddiqi, the new president of College of DuPage, is among the highest-paid community college presidents in the state.

President: Muddassir Siddiqi

Pay: $300,000

Contract length: July 1, 2025-June 30, 2028

Extra benefits:

• College-owned phone and other technology equipment

• College-owned vehicle

• College credit card with board review of expenses

• $10,000 for expenses incurred in relocation of personal property

Years of service: Siddiqi became president of College of DuPage on July 1, after more than two decades in higher education and the corporate sector.

Student enrollment: Fall 2023 — 23,216; Fall 2024 — 26,224

Waubonsee Community College

Brian Knetl

President: Brian Knetl

Pay: $283,250

Contract length: March 20, 2024-Jan. 30, 2026

Extra benefits:

• $12,000 annual tax-sheltered annuity

• $5,000 max reimbursement for physical fitness

• $500 a month vehicle reimbursement allowance

Years of service: 2023 to present

Student enrollment: Fall 2023 — 8,324; Fall 2024 — 8,550

Elgin Community College

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Peggy Heinrich, who became president of Elgin Community College earlier this year, is among the highest-paid community college presidents in the state.

President: Peggy Heinrich

Pay: $281,021

Contract length: Three years; ends 2028

Extra benefits:

• Covered for all costs associated with professional development, including registration, tuition, travel and subsistence, and other directly related expenses

• Biweekly housing allowance of $711.54 ($18,500 annually)

• Biweekly stipend of $288.46 ($7,500 annually) to cover nonreimbursable business expenses

• Provided a cellphone, computer and printer

Years of service: Heinrich has been at ECC since 2007. In January, she became the ninth president and the first woman to lead the college in its 75-year history.

Student enrollment: Fall 2023 — 13,863; Fall 2024 — 15,160

