Suburban community college presidents among the highest paid in the state
Suburban community college presidents are among the highest paid in the 39-member Illinois Community College System.
Topping the list are Harper College President Avis Proctor, Oakton College President Joianne Smith, College of Lake County President Lori Suddick and McHenry County College President Clinton Gabbard, based on their latest contracts and salary data from the Illinois Community College Board.
Statewide, the salaries for district executive officers range from $169,950 to $377,825. A community college president’s salary in Illinois is on average $246,642, according to ICCB’s 2024 annual salary report.
Illinois ranks 24th among the best states for community colleges, according to a recent WalletHub study comparing 653 community colleges across 18 key factors — including in-state tuition and fees, student-faculty ratio, and graduation rates.
Community colleges, historically offering two-year degree programs, certifications and credentials, play a key role in helping fill the needs of regional employers in high-demand sectors and have seen increased student enrollment in recent years.
Their leaders have been instrumental in helping to grow that enrollment, build partnerships with higher education institutions, and secure funding for initiatives that aid student retention and advancement toward bachelor’s degree pathways and future jobs.
Leaders at several suburban colleges, including Harper, have pushed for state legislation that would allow them to offer four-year bachelor’s degrees in select fields, such as nursing, advanced manufacturing and early childhood education.
Harper College in Palatine ranks highest in presidential compensation, with Proctor making a base salary of $370,542 annually. Following close behind is Oakton College in Des Plaines, where Smith makes $341,107 yearly; College of Lake County in Grayslake, where Suddick makes $331,035; and McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, where Gabbard makes $323,702.
That’s not counting retirement contributions, life and health insurance benefits and other job perks, which can include college-owned vehicles, credit cards, and equipment such as laptops and phones, housing allowances, stipends and other compensation.
Here’s a look at the salaries and perks of these college presidents and other stats:
Harper College
President: Avis Proctor
Pay: $370,542
Contract length: July 1, 2022-June 30, 2026
Extra benefits:
• College-owned phone and other technology equipment
• College credit card with board review of expenses
• $1,000 per month toward vehicle lease
Years of service: Proctor assumed her role in July 2019. She previously had 25 years of experience working as a mathematics educator and academic administrator.
Student enrollment: Fall 2023 — 13,069; Fall 2024 — 13,988
Oakton College
President: Joianne L. Smith, Ph.D.
Pay: $341,107 (includes 8% contribution to State University Retirement System)
Contract length: July 1, 2024-June 30, 2027
Extra benefits:
• An additional benefit allowance in the amount of 9.5% ($32,405) for the purchase of permanent life insurance, long-term care insurance, long-term disability insurance, tax-sheltered annuities, or contribution to a deferred-compensation plan.
• College-owned vehicle
Years of service: Smith assumed the presidency July 1, 2015. Smith had served 13 years as Oakton’s dean of students and vice president for student affairs.
Student enrollment: Fall 2023 — 7,032; Fall 2024 — 8,437
College of Lake County
President: Lori M. Suddick
Pay: $331,035
Contract length: July 1, 2025-June 30, 2029
Extra benefits:
• Automobile allowance of $1,350 per month
• Allowance of personal cellphone for college business
• Home security system allowance
Years of service: 2018 to present
Student enrollment: Fall 2023 — 12,149; Fall 2024 — 12,297
McHenry County College
President: Clinton Gabbard
Pay: $323,702, with a 3% raise each year
Contract length: Four years. This is Gabbard’s seventh contract extension.
Extra benefits:
• $500 monthly vehicle allowance
• Dollar-for-dollar match on an annuity
• Home internet reimbursement
Years of service: 2016 to present
Student enrollment: Fall 2023 — 13,282; Fall 2024 — 13,303
College of DuPage
President: Muddassir Siddiqi
Pay: $300,000
Contract length: July 1, 2025-June 30, 2028
Extra benefits:
• College-owned phone and other technology equipment
• College-owned vehicle
• College credit card with board review of expenses
• $10,000 for expenses incurred in relocation of personal property
Years of service: Siddiqi became president of College of DuPage on July 1, after more than two decades in higher education and the corporate sector.
Student enrollment: Fall 2023 — 23,216; Fall 2024 — 26,224
Waubonsee Community College
President: Brian Knetl
Pay: $283,250
Contract length: March 20, 2024-Jan. 30, 2026
Extra benefits:
• $12,000 annual tax-sheltered annuity
• $5,000 max reimbursement for physical fitness
• $500 a month vehicle reimbursement allowance
Years of service: 2023 to present
Student enrollment: Fall 2023 — 8,324; Fall 2024 — 8,550
Elgin Community College
President: Peggy Heinrich
Pay: $281,021
Contract length: Three years; ends 2028
Extra benefits:
• Covered for all costs associated with professional development, including registration, tuition, travel and subsistence, and other directly related expenses
• Biweekly housing allowance of $711.54 ($18,500 annually)
• Biweekly stipend of $288.46 ($7,500 annually) to cover nonreimbursable business expenses
• Provided a cellphone, computer and printer
Years of service: Heinrich has been at ECC since 2007. In January, she became the ninth president and the first woman to lead the college in its 75-year history.
Student enrollment: Fall 2023 — 13,863; Fall 2024 — 15,160
