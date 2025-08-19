Draft master plan released for Diamond Lake recreation center, beach and boat launch

Mundelein Park & Recreation District’s Diamond Lake Beach. The beach and adjoining areas are being reimagined to create year-round interest. Courtesy of Mundelein Park & Recreation District

Another measure of community input is being sought as a vision for Mundelein Park & Recreation District’s Diamond Lake recreation center beach and boat launch comes into focus.

A video explaining the draft master plan and outlining potential amenities was released Monday on the district's website. An open house is scheduled at the center, 1016 Diamond Lake Road, from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

According to the district the plan envisions a vibrant, family-friendly lakefront reimagined with features such as outdoor classrooms, an amphitheater, picnic area, water access, a splash pad, food and beverage options and rentable indoor facilities.

The district has owned and operated the 100-acre recreation area on Diamond Lake Road west of Route 45 since the late 1960s and is looking to revive, refresh and find ways to make it attractive year-round.

Facilities include a swim beach open from May 31 to Aug. 4; grassy area and shaded picnic grove; paddle boat, kayak and stand-up paddleboard launch and rentals; boat launch; playground; and, a recreation building with a multipurpose room/event space with bathrooms and changing areas.

The district also owns two parking lots across Diamond Lake Road and about 80% of the 125-acre lake.

According to the district, the site doesn’t meet current or future needs. The properties in a 2021 community survey were identified as a priority for improvement and investment.

The goal is to enhance its role as a “community cornerstone” focused on wellness, access to open space, environmental stewardship and engagement.

A master planning process led by consultants Gewalt Hamilton Associates and Lamar Johnson Collaborative started about a year ago included surveys, focus groups and stakeholder meetings.

One finding was that many survey respondents rarely visit the site showing it is underutilized and could benefit from upgrades and more programs or activities to attract visitors, according to the district.

The first part of the master plan focused on assessing the site and gathering input was completed last December. Phase II, which will continue through the end of the year, involves developing concept plans and gathering more feedback.

The final plan will include recommendations for infrastructure, operations, amenities and innovative uses.