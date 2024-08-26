‘Time for a refresh’: Diamond Lake Beach in Mundelein set for an update

Public areas and boat rentals at Diamond Lake Beach in Mundelein closed for the season three weeks ago but a good crowd gathered Saturday to mark the end of summer with the annual Doggy Dip, the last public event of the year.

Attendance is always good for special events at the complex owned and operated by the Mundelein Park & Recreation District.

The question is how to generate that interest year-round at the property the park district has run since the late 1960s. With that in mind, a process to create a comprehensive master plan for the site on the southeast side of the lake is underway.

“It’s basically wiping the slate clean and saying, ‘What do we want it to look like?’” said Ron Salski, the park district’s executive director. “This is a chance to draw people into an area that’s been underutilized for a long time.”

District facilities along the shoreline include a boat house and boat launch; an all-sand beach with playground; a small recreation center building featuring two preschool classrooms and beach-related uses; and a grassy, shaded picnic area with shelters.

The district also owns two parking lots across Diamond Lake Road and about 80% of the 125-acre lake.

The master plan will identify how to enhance amenities, programs and resources at the Diamond Lake property, according to the district. A Q&A about the process and a detailed history of Diamond Lake is available at mundeleinparks.org.

The recreation center was built around 1980 and chain-link fencing protecting the area isn’t the most attractive.

“It has an ’80s look. The fence isn’t aesthetically pleasing,” Salski said. “It’s time for a refresh as well as new amenities.”

Getting to this point was driven by a communitywide survey in 2021, in which residents ranked Diamond Lake Beach as a top priority for the district to invest funds over the next five years, Salski noted.

“What’s important is that we turn it into an operation that is generating revenue rather than a net loss, which is the case now, but fulfills community needs,” he said. “It has an opportunity to really add significant value to that part of town.”

The district recently hired Gewalt Hamilton Associates Inc. of Vernon Hills and Lamar Johnson Collaborative to guide the master plan process, Salski added. They'll be gathering information, assessing current conditions and developing multiple concept plans for consideration.

In coming months, residents and other interests, including the village, will be invited to provide input and feedback.

“This isn't going to be driven by just (park district) staff or the board,” Salski said.

Diamond Lake was carved by retreating glaciers about 14,000 years ago. The general area of what became the far south side of Mundelein has a long and colorful history as a center for commerce and a destination for visitors to resorts and other entertainment venues around the lake.

The park district beach was the site of Ray brothers’ ice cream parlor, boat rental business and dance pavilion, which flourished from the 1920s until the late 1940s. The Mundelein Historical Commission will be among the organizations to give input during the master plan process.

“The beach has a long and treasured history which we love to promote at the (Mundelein Heritage) museum. We look forward to participating in the process,” said Mike Flynn, who chairs the Mundelein Historical Commission.

The village included the park district in a high-level overview of ideas for the area, which were incorporated into the communitywide comprehensive plan adopted in February 2021, said Amanda Orenchuk, community development director.

“We are excited to see interest in revisioning this area now that their organization is ready to embark on the task with their own goals in mind,” she said. “The village and the other taxing districts welcome opportunities to coordinate improvements and other endeavors whenever possible.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com A master plan for Mundelein Park & Recreation District’s beach, recreation center and boat launch on Diamond Lake is underway.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com The Mundelein Park & Recreation District is considering how to enhance the amenities, programs and resources at its facilities on Diamond Lake.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com The Mundelein Park & Recreation District has started a master planning process for its Diamond Lake recreation center, beach and boat launch.

An exercise class is held on Diamond Lake Beach. The Mundelein Park & Recreation District is launching a plan to upgrade and improve its facilities at the beach. Daily Herald File Photo