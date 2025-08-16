Storm knocks out power, trees in McHenry County on Saturday

A tree went through the back window of this vehicle on Bloner Parkway in unincorporated Fox River Grove during the storm that rolled through about 4 p.m. Saturday. Janelle Walker/Shaw Local News Network

A strong thunderstorm rolled through McHenry County about 4 p.m. Saturday, downing trees, knocking out power and flooding some streets.

According to ComEd’s online outage map, power was out from Freeport to Joliet on Saturday after the storm passed through northern Illinois.

The storm hit McHenry County hard, with trees and branches knocked down across roads and power lines down from Fox River Grove to Woodstock.

A thunderstorm Saturday downed trees in McHenry County. Janelle Walker/Shaw Local News Network

The National Weather Service in Romeoville said they were hoping to hear reports from McHenry County, as it did not have a lot of details on the thunderstorm, meteorologist Gino Izzi said.

“The storm went through with spots of damage and strong winds, but we do not have a lot of details,” Izzi said. “These thunderstorms were producing damaging, straight-line winds but there was nothing tornadic up there” in McHenry County, he said.

“Another line is moving in now, but it doesn’t look as bad. There are gusty winds, but it does not look as severe as the line earlier,” Izzi said.

On Algonquin Road in Fox River Grove and the Trout Valley area, an excavator was pushing fallen trees and branches off the road to allow traffic. The road was blocked heading toward Route 14 and toward River Drive North in Algonquin.

The ComEd online outage map showed 642 active power outages, affecting 72,000 customers, as of 6:10 p.m.