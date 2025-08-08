These Illinois licensing facilities will offer expanded Saturday hours

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Thirteen Illinois state driver’s license locations, including the one in Aurora, will offer walk-in service on Saturdays.

Thirteen Illinois state driver’s license locations will begin offering walk-in Saturday service starting Saturday, Aug. 9.

The expanded hours will help ease weekday congestion and accommodate residents trying to check off end-of-summer errands, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said.

The temporary expansion will run through Sept. 6, with participating offices open from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Customers can walk in without an appointment to complete a variety of express services, including renewing driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, applying for a REAL ID, and switching from a Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL) to a standard driver’s license, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

“With summer coming to a close, we know many people are trying to get last-minute tasks done,” Giannoulias said in a statement. “By opening more DMVs on Saturdays for walk-in service, we’re making it easier for residents to access the services they need.”

Available services during these extended Saturday hours include applying for or renewing a driver’s license, state ID or REAL ID; registering a vehicle; and obtaining a persons with disabilities placard, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

The following DMV locations will be open for walk-ins during the Saturday expansion:

• Addison: 50 E. Oak St.

• Aurora: 970 N. Lake St., Suite B

• Bridgeview: 7358 W. 87th St.

• Chicago Heights: 570 W. 209th St.

• Chicago West: 5301 W. Lexington St.

• Des Plaines: 1470 Lee St.

• Elgin: 595 S. State St.

• Joliet: 201 S. Joyce Road

• Lake Zurich: 951 S. Rand Road

• Melrose Park: 1903 N. Mannheim Road

• Orland Park: 14807 S. Ravinia Ave.

• St. Charles: 3851 E. Main St.

• Woodstock: 428 S. Eastwood Drive

Eight other offices will continue to operate on Saturdays by appointment only:

• Chicago North: 5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

• Chicago South: 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago

• Deerfield: Deerfield Park Plaza, 405 Lake Cook Road, A6-9

• Lombard: 837 Westmore-Meyer Road, Unit A2

• Midlothian: 14434 S. Pulaski Ave.

• Naperville: 931 W. 75th St., Suite 161

• Schaumburg: 1227 E. Golf Road

• Waukegan: 617 S. Green Bay Road (open Saturdays through Sept. 6)

Residents planning to apply for a REAL ID are encouraged to visit ilsos.gov to view an interactive checklist and ensure they bring the proper documents.