Report: Crews searching for missing swimmer in reservoir near Wood Dale

Emergency crews are continuing their search today for a swimmer who went missing Tuesday in a DuPage County Forest Preserve Reservoir near Wood Dale, according to a report from ABC 7 Chicago.

Authorities said the male swimmer was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. in the Itasca-Wood Dale reservoir.

Efforts to locate the man Tuesday evening were unsuccessful. And recovery efforts involving several fire agencies throughout the area have begun.

DuPage Forest Preserve police said swimming is not allowed in the reservoir, which is intended as a catch basin for stormwater runoff.