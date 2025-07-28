advertisement
News

2 young people killed in McHenry crash early Monday, 3rd seriously injured

Posted July 28, 2025 9:48 am
By Janelle Walker

Two people, a 19-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy, were killed in an early-morning crash Monday in McHenry.

A third person, an 18-year-old man, is in serious condition at an area hospital, according to a release from the McHenry Police Department.

Authorities have not released the names of those killed or injured pending notification of families.

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, the intersection of Richmond Road and McCullom Lake Road was partially closed while the fatal crash was being investigated.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District and McHenry police responded at about 12:30 a.m. to the intersection for a reported three-vehicle crash.

According to police, a red 2006 Audi traveling south on Richmond Road collided with a black 2015 Nissan Sentra at McCullom Lake Road. A 2003 Toyota Echo that was parked, unoccupied, in a lot on Richmond Road was also hit.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Audi, the only occupant of that vehicle, was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with serious injuries, according to police. The two killed in the crash were both pronounced deceased at the scene by the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

The McHenry County Regional Crash Assistance Team responded to the crash scene to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the McHenry Police Department at (815) 363-2599.

Those wishing to pass along anonymous information are encouraged to call the McHenry Police Department’s tip line at (815) 363-2124. All calls made to the tip line are anonymous.

