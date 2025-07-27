‘A game changer for Camp Duncan’: Harry Potter experience to make Chicago-area debut in fall

Camp Duncan on Route 12 in Ingleside will be home to “Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” featuring mystical creatures and more beginning Oct. 3. Courtesy of Fever

Anticipation is building and Harry Potter fans aren’t the only ones excited for the pending Midwest debut of a magical outdoor trail featuring the wizardry of mystical creatures.

“Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience,” coming Oct. 3 to the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago’s Camp Duncan in Ingleside, is a new chapter for the camp that has operated for more than a century at 32405 N. Route 12 in Ingleside.

“It’s a game changer for Camp Duncan, our YMCA community and the broader Midwest region,” said Jason Kuffel, the camp’s executive director.

The partnership with Warner Bros. Global Discovery Experience, Fever and IMG Arts & Entertainment will allow visitors to experience an interactive production in a setting that already inspires the imagination and adventure, he added.

“We’re incredibly proud to showcase Camp Duncan through this partnership, highlighting not only our stunning natural setting but also the transformative programs we offer year-round,” Kuffel said.

Inspired by the Forbidden Forest and featuring creatures such as Hippogriffs, unicorns and Nifflers from the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” book series and movie franchises, the experience has been seen by more than 2 million fans in 11 cities worldwide, according to its producers.

Camp Duncan is zoned open space in unincorporated Lake County and allowed as many as 15 days of events deemed in the public interest. In this case, the Lake County Zoning Board of Appeals had to approve a conditional use permit to allow 75 events for the themed trail.

The application and review process was an entertaining diversion from typical zoning matters, said Chair Greg Koeppen, who has served on the panel 23 years, the last eight as its chair.

“I never thought Hogwarts and unicorns and butter beer would come up at a zoning hearing. But it did,” he said.

Koeppen, who also is on the board of Visit Lake County tourism and convention bureau, said “A Forbidden Forest Experience” is an opportunity to showcase Lake County on a national stage, boost businesses and educate residents about Camp Duncan.

“I think it will open the eyes of a lot of people to see something in their backyard they didn't know was there,” he said.

Kuffel said Camp Duncan is a special place.

“We see this (event) as a powerful way to introduce new families to the YMCA and deepen our engagement with the communities we serve,” he said. “The excitement is already building and we can't wait to welcome guests this fall to what promises to be an unforgettable experience.”

The county permit applies to about 127 of Camp Duncan's 337 wooded acres. The Harry Potter event will take place on a milelong, looped trail featuring a range of lighting, sound effects and props to bring the trail to life, according to the permit application.

The mulched trail, designed to avoid sensitive environmental features, will be created and remain after the event has concluded as a usable recreational amenity of Camp Duncan.

A half-acre area where themed food, drinks and merchandise will be sold also is part of the plan.

Organizers say they will follow the recommendations of an ecological report prepared in advance to mitigate any potential effects to natural resources and will return the site to the same or improved condition in all natural areas.

Sixty to 90-minute hikes will take place Wednesday through Sunday beginning Oct. 3. The experience runs through early January. Timed entry tickets start at $46 for adults and $31 for children, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 30. Visit hpforbiddenforestexperience.com.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com

