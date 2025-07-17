advertisement
News

Suburban bank robber sentenced to more than seven and a half years in federal prison

Posted July 17, 2025 4:32 pm
Daily Herald report

A judge has sentenced a suburban bank robber to seven years and eight months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman issued the sentence against Charles Lawler, of Villa Park, who pleaded guilty to the first three robberies and stipulated to his role in the final two.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release that Lawler entered the financial institutions and presented demand notes while his friend, Tarandle Lee, waited outside as the getaway driver. Together, the pair robbed three banks and a credit union, the release stated, while Lawler also robbed an additional bank by himself.

According to the release, Lawler robbed BMO Harris Bank in Naperville on Sept. 22, 2021; Lawler and Lee robbed Old Second Bank in Lisle on Sept. 28, 2021; Lawler and Lee robbed Bank Financial in Westmont on Oct. 6, 2021; Lawler and Lee robbed BMO Harris Bank in Woodridge on Jan. 3, 2022; and also robbed DuPage Credit Union in Downers Grove on April 14, 2022.

A federal jury in Chicago earlier this year convicted Lee, of Bolingbrook, on all four robbery counts against him. Lee’s sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Lisle Naperville Woodridge
