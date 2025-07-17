‘Good Trouble Lives On’ rally draws hundreds in Elgin

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Lewis Wilkins of Elgin leads a chant on Thursday during the “Good Trouble Lives On” rally in Elgin.

Hundreds of people lined Kimball Street in Elgin on Thursday afternoon, carrying signs and chanting as part of the nationwide series of “Good Trouble Lives On” protests.

The national day of protest marks the fifth anniversary of the death of civil rights leader and longtime congressman John Lewis, to continue Lewis’ legacy of nonviolent action to defend democracy, voting rights and civil liberties.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Janet and John Vercelli of Elgin said the “Good Trouble Lives On” protest on Thursday in Elgin was the 12th protest they have joined in the past few months.

“I’m fighting for this country, for basic decency, to eliminate the cruelty and just be a compassionate human being that cares about other people and this country,” she said. “I’m not seeing that from our government.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com People wave at passing drivers during the “Good Trouble Lives On” protest in Elgin Thursday.

People carried signs with messages in support of immigrants, Ukraine, Black Lives Matter, public education, workers’ rights, social security and more. The one unifying theme of the day was an overwhelmingly anti-Donald Trump sentiment and opposition to the current administration’s agenda.

The national action, organized by groups including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Urban League and others, aims to respond to “attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration,” according to the movement’s website.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com A sign honoring the late John Lewis is held up during the “Good Trouble Lives On” protest in Elgin on Thursday.

Similar protests took place Thursday afternoon across the suburbs in Barrington, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Naperville, Palatine, Schaumburg and Waukegan.