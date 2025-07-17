advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

‘Good Trouble Lives On’ rally draws hundreds in Elgin

Posted July 17, 2025 6:38 pm
Rick West
 

Hundreds of people lined Kimball Street in Elgin on Thursday afternoon, carrying signs and chanting as part of the nationwide series of “Good Trouble Lives On” protests.

The national day of protest marks the fifth anniversary of the death of civil rights leader and longtime congressman John Lewis, to continue Lewis’ legacy of nonviolent action to defend democracy, voting rights and civil liberties.

  Janet and John Vercelli of Elgin said the “Good Trouble Lives On” protest on Thursday in Elgin was the 12th protest they have joined in the past few months. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com

Janet Vercelli of Elgin attended the rally with her husband, John, and said it’s the 12th protest in which they’ve participated in the past few months.

“I’m fighting for this country, for basic decency, to eliminate the cruelty and just be a compassionate human being that cares about other people and this country,” she said. “I’m not seeing that from our government.”

  People wave at passing drivers during the “Good Trouble Lives On” protest in Elgin Thursday. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com

People carried signs with messages in support of immigrants, Ukraine, Black Lives Matter, public education, workers’ rights, social security and more. The one unifying theme of the day was an overwhelmingly anti-Donald Trump sentiment and opposition to the current administration’s agenda.

The national action, organized by groups including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Urban League and others, aims to respond to “attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration,” according to the movement’s website.

  A sign honoring the late John Lewis is held up during the “Good Trouble Lives On” protest in Elgin on Thursday. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com

Similar protests took place Thursday afternoon across the suburbs in Barrington, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Naperville, Palatine, Schaumburg and Waukegan.

  People line Kimball Street in Elgin on Thursday during the “Good Trouble Lives On” protest. Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Barrington Bartlett Communities Crystal Lake Elgin Naperville News Palatine Schaumburg Waukegan
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company