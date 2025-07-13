Fourteen injured when transport van crashes into utility pole

More than a dozen people were hurt, including nine who were hospitalized, after a transport van smashed into an electric pole Saturday night in McHenry, authorities said.

First responders from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District were called at about 7:20 p.m. to the scene of the crash at Prime Parkway and Route 31.

Crews arrived on the scene in about six minutes to find the heavily damaged van and several injured people on the ground outside the vehicle, according to the fire district.

While encountering arcing power lines at the scene, firefighters immediately triaged patients. In all, 14 were injured, with none taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, officials said.

One patient was airlifted by LifeNet to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Two patients went to Mercy Health Crystal Lake, two to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington, and the remaining to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital.

Five patients were evaluated on scene and declined transport, according to the first district.

The McHenry Township fire district was assisted by first responders from the Spring Grove, Nunda, Wauconda, Woodstock and Wonder Lake fire departments.

The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry Police Department.