‘Demand and opportunity’: Gurnee targets six sites for restaurants and retail users

Gurnee has hired Mallon and Associates Inc. to recruit restaurants and retailers in targeted areas. Courtesy of village of Gurnee/Mallon Associates Inc.

Gurnee is among the perennial sales tax leaders in Lake County but even big hitters have areas that could use a boost.

With that in mind, village leaders have hired Wheaton-based Mallon and Associates Inc., to recruit restaurants and retail users and provide development advisory services for six targeted sites identified by the village.

The firm is led by John Mallon, who developed 220 grocery/drugstore projects in 12 states as vice president of real estate for Jewel-Osco and has been involved with the analysis and development of more than 5.2 million square feet of commercial space over the past 40 years.

Mallon has worked with several communities including Mundelein and Lincolnshire in Lake County.

Most recently, the firm has been working extensively in Glenview, where eight restaurants have either opened or are under construction, including one by Lettuce Entertain You and two by Ballyhoo Hospitality, whose Jackman & Co., is opening soon.

“I will tell you after doing this for a number of years that anyone meaningfully involved in retail real estate in Chicago knows Mike in some capacity,” Ellen Dean, the village's economic development director, told the village board during an overview of the agreement.

Recruiting unique, independent restaurants is an economic priority, according to the village and areas have been identified where it is thought they could be a catalyst for other uses.

Dean at time gets assistance but essentially is the economic development staff, said Pat Muetz, village administrator.

“We feel that this is an instance where Ellen could use some outside assistance,” he said.

Mallon will support village efforts with “targeted, active recruitment of restaurant and/or retail concepts that will be well-matched to the market and beneficial to surrounding businesses and neighborhoods,” according to Dean’s overview.

Preserving prime retail sites that in recent years have been snapped up by service businesses like banks is another priority, she said.

Targeted sites include two on either side of East Grand Ave., where offerings are limited but residents have identified coffee shops, restaurants and bakeries as welcome uses.

“There’s demand here and also opportunity,” Dean said.

Three sites on Washington Street near Six Flags Great America also are on the list.

“We’d like to carry that retail further west down the corridor,” Dean said. “It’s a clear choice for recruiting restaurants.”

Mallon Associates will be paid $7,000 a month for an initial 6-month contract.

The first step will be a market analysis to determine spending patterns, competition and other information. Among its services, Mallon will identify and contact prospects likely to fit identified spots and help structure incentive and financial assistance packages as needed.