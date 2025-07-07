Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash found dead in McHenry County home

A cross and memorial stands near the location where a 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver July 2 north of Crystal Lake. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

The suspect in a hit-and-run crash last week that killed a 15-year-old Crystal Lake boy was found dead in a Woodstock home July 4, authorities said Monday.

Authorities did not identify the person and said an investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing.

The person is believed to have been behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck Nicholas Laureys from behind as he and a friend rode bicycles July 2 along Terra Cotta Road north of Crystal Lake.

Nicholas, who was going to be a junior at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake, was taken from the scene to Northwestern Medicine Hospital McHenry, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a death investigation Friday night at a residence in Woodstock. Officers at the scene located a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the July 2 crash.

Woodstock police officers notified the sheriff’s office, which determined that the vehicle was the suspected involved vehicle, officials said.

After further investigation, the deceased individual was identified as the suspect in the fatal hit-and-run crash, the sheriff’s office reported Monday. No one else is believed to be involved and the sheriff’s office is not searching for additional suspects, authorities said.

The Woodstock Police Department and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office are investigating the suspected driver’s death.