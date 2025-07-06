One killed, five injured in Lake County crash

One person was killed and five others injured in a three-vehicle crash late Saturday in northern Lake County that authorities are blaming on alcohol and speeding.

The crash occurred about 10:15 p.m. on West Russell Road at Frontage Road in Wadsworth, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Porsche Macan, driven by a 58-year-old Addison man, was westbound on Russell Road approaching a stop sign at Frontage Road when it rear-ended a stopped 2016 Chevrolet Volt, sheriff’s police said.

The impact forced the Chevrolet into the rear of a stopped 2020 Mercedes-Benz, driven by a 37-year-old Rolling Meadows woman.

A 33-year-old Niles woman riding in the Chevrolet was taken with critical injuries to an area hospital, where she died, sheriff’s police said. The driver of the Chevrolet, 35-year-old Niles man, and another passenger, a 4-year-old Niles girl, also were hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz and a passenger, a 40-year-old Schaumburg man, were hospitalized with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Porsche also is hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

The sheriff’s office reported that speed and alcohol impairment appear to be factors for the driver of the Porsche and criminal charges are possible when he is released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.