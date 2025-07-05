Car suspected in hit-and-run that killed teen near Crystal Lake is located

Markings from a police investigation remain on a roadway on Thursday near Crystal Lake where a 15-year-old boy was fatally hit by a car the night before. Police said the driver fled the scene. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Media

A car believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old boy has been located, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

The statement said there are no additional suspects and no charges have been filed.

Police did not release further details but on Thursday afternoon had said they were looking for a dark-colored, possibly red, 2017 or 2018 Jeep Cherokee as the vehicle potentially involved in the deadly crash.

The sheriff’s office thanked the community for its assistance and cooperation.

Two 15-year-olds were on bicycles on July 2 when one was hit from behind by a car along Terra Cotta Road north of Crystal Lake, authorities said.