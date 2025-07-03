advertisement
News

15-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash near Crystal Lake

Posted July 03, 2025 1:17 pm
Diana Wallace

A teenage bicyclist was killed when struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night near Crystal Lake, authorities said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was one of two 15-year-old boys riding bikes along Terra Cotta Road near Deering Oaks Lane when a southbound vehicle struck him from behind at about 9:34 p.m. and fled the scene.

The teen was pronounced dead at Northwestern McHenry Hospital, police said.

Authorities have not identified the boy, but a woman posted on Facebook that he was her son and “I pray that they find” the driver.

The Crystal Lake Fire and Rescue Department also responded but Deputy Chief Rick Kaiser declined to give details Thursday or confirm that a crash had occurred.

That area where the crash occurred is just north of Crystal Lake, northwest of where routes 31 and 176 intersect.

