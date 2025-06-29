High bacteria levels close beaches in Lake, McHenry counties

Indian Trail Beach on the south side of Woods Creek Lake in Lake in the Hills remained closed Sunday due to elevated bacteria levels in the water. The beach, and several others in the area, have been closed since last week. Daily Herald File Photo

Several beaches in Lake and McHenry counties remained closed for another day Sunday due to high bacteria levels.

The closings, some of which have been in place since Thursday, come as high temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the Fourth of July holiday week ahead.

Among the sites closed, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, are Lake in the Hills’ Indian Trail and Butch Hagele beaches; Crystal Lake’s Main Beach; Veterans Park Beach in Island Lake; Waukegan North and South beaches; North Pointe Marina Beach in Winthrop Harbor; and Moraine Park Dog Beach in Highland Park.

The swimming beach at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake reopened Sunday, and West Beach at Crystal Lake remains is open.

State and county health authorities routine test the water at public beaches for the presence of E. coli and other harmful bacteria. Exposure can lead to Gastroenteritis-type illnesses with symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, low-grade fever and skin rashes, according to the IDPH.

Beaches will reopen when testing shows E. coli at acceptable levels, according to state health officials. Factors such as natural die-off, wind, waves and ultraviolet rays from the sun help reduce the level of bacteria, the IDPH reports.

The causes of elevated bacteria include malfunctioning sewage disposal systems, storm runoff, wild and domestic animal waste, and agricultural runoff.

To check the status of beaches, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s BeachGuard site here: idph.illinois.gov/envhealth/ilbeaches/public.