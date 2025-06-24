Three suburban Mariano’s supermarkets to close

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com The Mariano’s store on Half Day Road in Buffalo Grove will close in August, Village President Eric Smith confirmed Tuesday.

Three suburban Mariano’s supermarkets will be among those shutting down as part of a wave of closures by parent company Kroger.

Stores at 450 W. Half Day Road in Buffalo Grove, 144 S. Gary Ave. in Bloomingdale and 2323 Capital Drive in Northbrook will shutter, Kroger’s Amanda Puck confirmed Tuesday.

“This closure is part of a larger companywide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of our business,” said Puck, a vice president of communications and brand development for the Roundy’s and Mariano’s divisions said in an email.

The Buffalo Grove store will shut down Aug. 8, followed by the Bloomingdale store on Aug. 15 and the Northbrook store on Aug. 22, Puck said.

Buffalo Grove Village President Eric Smith said he was notified of the decision by a Kroger representative Monday.

“I wasn’t shocked,” Smith said. “I know Kroger has been contracting.”

Cincinnati-based Kroger announced it planned to close about 60 stores nationwide over the next 18 months. All employees at affected stores will be offered jobs in other locations, the company said in a first-quarter financial report.

Mariano’s replaced a Dominick’s Finer Foods in Buffalo Grove’s Woodland Commons shopping center in 2014.

Village officials were saddened by the revelation of the store’s pending demise.

“Hopefully we’ll fill it in with something better and more successful,” Smith said.

Kroger bought the Mariano’s chain from Roundy’s Supermarkets in 2015. Kroger has more than 2,700 stores in 35 states operating under more than 20 banner names. On its website, the company boasts about 420,000 associates and 11 million daily customers.