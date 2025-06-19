‘Hidden gems’: 5 unique suburban museums to visit this summer

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2023 A sock monkey filled with sawdust from the 1930s is one of the oldest at the Sock Monkey Museum in Long Grove. The museum has been recognized as having the world's largest handmade sock monkey collection.

From sock monkeys to superheroes to dinosaurs to gemstones, these unique family-friendly museums have something for everyone. Here are five hidden gems throughout the suburbs to visit this summer.

The Dunn Museum in Libertyville, which showcases the history of Lake County, will open the “Alex Ross: Heroes and Villains” exhibition this summer. Courtesy of Lake County Forest Preserves

Dunn Museum

Take a stroll through Lake County’s history from prehistoric to modern times at the Dunn Museum in Libertyville. A full-size dinosaur replica greets guests upon entering.

“We have a huge collection,” said Steve Furnett, the museum’s exhibitions and collections manager. “It’s great to bring in stuff to attract a new audience, and then remind them what makes Lake County so great.”

“Alex Ross: Heroes and Villains” opens June 29 at the Dunn Museum. Courtesy of Dunn Museum

The museum’s motto is: “Arrive curious. Leave inspired.” It has two temporary exhibition galleries. One is currently dedicated to a National Geographic exhibition, showcasing the magazine’s greatest wildlife photographs.

This summer, the museum will open the “Alex Ross: Heroes and Villains” exhibition, which will feature more than 100 portraits of iconic superheroes and villains from the Marvel and DC universes.

Dunn Museum’s upcoming exhibit “Alex Ross: Heroes and Villains” pays tribute to the comic book artist. Courtesy of Alex Ross

Ross, a comic book artist, is known for his hyperrealistic paintings of classic comic book characters. The exhibit will run from Sunday, June 29, through February next year in the museum’s new exhibition gallery.

“It’s a cool place in Lake County to come see a world-renowned exhibition right in your backyard,” Furnett said.

For details, visit lcfpd.org/museum/.

At the Kohl Children’s Museum in Glenview, children up to 8 can play in 17 interactive, STEAM-based exhibits. Courtesy of Annika Bynum

Kohl Children’s Museum

Let your child take charge at the Kohl Children’s Museum in Glenview. Geared toward interactive play for children up to 8, the museum offers 17 interactive, STEAM-based exhibits.

“They’re learning the whole time, but they don’t realize it because they’re having fun,” said Michael Kormanik, the museum’s vice president of marketing.

Exhibits include a grocery store, water works, a pet vet office, a baby nursery, an art studio and a child-size science laboratory to teach children about life experiences.

The museum is named after Dolores Kohl, daughter of the founder of Kohl’s department stores. Kohl’s passion for education led to the museum’s creation.

“Because the word ‘play’ sounds almost frivolous, we forget how important it is,” Kormanik said. “Before we can even talk, we’re already playing and learning. That’s what we want to do, is to make it possible for all kids.”

For details, visit kohlchildrensmuseum.org/.

The Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art in Oak Brook contains collections of dioramas, mosaics, jade carvings, gemstones and intricate stonework. Coutesy of the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art

Named after founder Joseph Lizzadro, the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art in Oak Brook features lapidary art, which involves cutting and polishing stone.

“We are the only museum dedicated to lapidary in the United States that is open to the public six days a week,” said Kyle Brill, the museum’s executive director. “Every single thing you come in and see in our museum, there is nothing exactly like it anywhere else.”

Collections include dioramas, mosaics, jade carvings, gemstones, rocks and minerals, intricate stonework and Castle Lizzadro — a combination of lapidary and goldsmithing.

For the summer, the museum opened its Fan Favorites exhibition, which features pieces chosen by visitors such as stone butterflies, animal carvings, Fabergé flowers and Sylvia’s Rock Café.

“We get a lot of comments saying, ‘I never knew you were here. You’re such a hidden gem,’” Brill said. “We’re always excited for new people to come in and see and experience our collection.”

For details, visit lizzadromuseum.org/.

Sock Monkey Museum

Long Grove is home to 2,286 sock monkeys, and the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest sock monkey collection. Made from Rockford Red Heel socks, these monkeys have ties to Illinois.

Residing in a historic green building, the Sock Monkey Museum was started by Arlene Okun and her husband to showcase her evolving collection.

Visitors can learn about the history of sock monkeys, watch a “Sockumentary” narrated by a sock monkey named Sockrates, take part in a scavenger hunt and create a sock monkey or assemble a custom stuffable sock monkey.

“It’s fun. It’s nostalgic, but then there’s education sprinkled in with history,” Okun said. “We want people to be welcomed. We love to have fun. We love our puns, and we love engaging with people that come in.”

The museum is enjoyable for the whole family, she said.

“It’s something people can do together and just forget about the outside world for a little while,” Okun said. “We’re making sock monkey lovers every day, and I feel like it’s putting a little more happiness out in the world.”

For details, visit sockmonkeymuseum.com/.

Jurassic Gardens, with realistic animatronic dinosaurs in a safari exhibit, is one of the attractions at the Volo Museum. Courtesy of Jim Wojdyla

Volo Museum

Celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, the family-owned Volo Museum started out selling cars and has evolved ever since.

Attractions include historical exhibits featuring dinosaurs, the Titanic, the military, cars, snowmobiles, tributes to musicians and more. The museum contains vintage arcade games and rides, play places, animatronic shows and an antique mall.

“We want to preserve history, but make it about the story,” said Jim Wojdyla, the museum’s marketing director. “The word story in history is more important to us.”

The concept of the museum is a classic car dealership. Several showrooms showcase cars for sale and Hollywood vehicles from popular movies like “Batman,” “Fast & Furious,” “Star Wars” and “Ghostbusters.”

The museum gets about half a million visitors a year from around the world, Wojdyla said.

“A lot of museums are look, don’t touch,” he said. “Here, you’re not just looking at it behind a glass — you’re experiencing history — and we get to preserve it for generations.”

For details, visit volocars.com/.