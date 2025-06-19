With more than 90 beers on tap, Yard House restaurant opening in Vernon Hills

Yard House restaurant, which says it offers the world’s largest selection of draft beer, is opening a new location Sunday near Hawthorn mall in Vernon Hills. Courtesy of Yard House

A potential bucket list destination for beer lovers will be opening its third suburban location Sunday in Vernon Hills.

Yard House restaurant, featuring what is touted as the world's largest selection of craft and imported beers on tap and a menu of fan favorite foods with a twist, will be opening at 950 N. Milwaukee Ave., on the perimeter of Hawthorn mall.

Founded in 1996 in Long Beach, California, the chain has 90 restaurants in 23 states, including Lombard and Glenview.

It occupies one of three adjacent outlots created for restaurants along Milwaukee Avenue as part of the ongoing Hawthorn mall redevelopment. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille opened in April 2024 and a First Watch restaurant is expected to begin the village review process for the middle space shortly.

Yard House restaurant has 80 dishes featuring twists on American and global favorites, including poke nachos and proprietary blend USDA prime burgers. Courtesy of Yard House

Darden restaurant group, which lists Olive Garden and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse among its brands, pitched Yard House to village officials about two years ago. Construction began last fall.

The proposal called for about 290 indoor seats and 80 seats outdoors with a seasonal patio and beer garden.

Yard House restaurant offers 80 dishes featuring twists on American and global fare. Courtesy of Yard House

From its founding, Yard House was known for an extensive beer selection and equipment systems to keep it fresh and chilled. Each location offers more than 90 beers on tap and includes a rotating selection of seasonal local beers hand picked by restaurant managers.

According to the company, beer is stored in a glass-enclosed, 800-square-foot keg room containing up to 4,000 gallons of fresh beer. Brews are chilled to 36 degrees and flow to a center island bar via miles of overhead beer lines.

There are more than 80 dishes on the menu, including poke nachos, Nashville hot chicken, pizza and proprietary-blend prime burgers.

With the motto of “Great Food. Classic Rock,” Yard House is open daily for lunch, dinner and late-night gatherings. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with half-price appetizers and beer and wine discounts.

According to its website, classic rock is a part of Yard House and a unique playlist is selected every day for each location.