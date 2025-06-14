Local ‘No Kings’ protests held across the suburbs Saturday

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Tyler Misla of Elgin lets his voice be heard during the “No Kings” rally and protest Saturday in Elgin.

Thousands rallied Saturday at suburban “No Kings” events protesting the policies of President Donald Trump on the same day the president held a military parade in Washington, D.C., marking the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary on his 79th birthday.

The estimated 3,000 people who lined the perimeter of Schaumburg’s Town Square were both passionate and peaceful — so much so that a village resident wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap said he felt comfortable at the two-hour gathering.

Passing drivers interact with the crowd at the “No Kings” rally at the intersection of Schaumburg and Roselle roads in Schaumburg Saturday morning. Image Courtesy of Nora Rakoci

“We’re a nation that was for the people and by the people,” co-organizer Julee Mortensen of Rally Together Indivisible-Elk Grove said. “Now we have someone in the White House who wants to be a king, and we don’t do kings in the United States.”

She added that her experience protesting the Vietnam War tells her that public demonstrations can bring change.

“I protested in the ‘70s,” Mortensen said. “I didn’t think I’d be protesting in my 70s.”

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com Tricia Toledo Seiser of Schaumburg posed for photos at the “No Kings” rally in her hometown Saturday while wearing a Statue of Liberty costume with footprints representing numerous alleged breaches of the Constitution on the back while carrying a “Don't Tread on Me” sign.

Bob Royce, a Vietnam veteran from Schaumburg, walked the rally holding a sign reading, “Veterans Against Trump.”

“I can’t stand him,” Royce said of the president. “I’m a Vietnam veteran. He dodged the draft. I’m afraid of what he’s going to do to the VA and the benefits for veterans. It’s just beyond words for me. I just say, enjoy your freedom while you have it.”

Holding a sign reading, “When Injustice Becomes Law, Resistance Becomes Duty,” Jeff Burger of Elk Grove Village said he believed it essential to let his two very young children witness the demonstration and his and his wife’s participation.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Both sides of Kimball Street were lined with “No Kings” rally protesters Saturday in Elgin.

“I think it’s an important lesson for them to learn at a young age,” he said.

But wearing his sun-weathered MAGA cap, John Horstman of Schaumburg said the demonstration was something he wanted to see, too. Apart from a few harmless jeers and finger-pointing, he’d been largely left to himself throughout the rally, spotting only one like-minded couple he knew but who had chosen not to self-identify as he had.

“I’ve never seen so many willing pawns,” he said. “This ‘No Kings’ thing seems to have come out of the blue. It seems like a manufactured thing. By the way, Donald Trump is not a king. He’d be impeached if he were.”

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com Bob Royce of Schaumburg attended the “No Kings” rally at Schaumburg’s Town Square because he said veterans like himself have particular reasons to be opposed to President Donald Trump's policies.

Asked how he’d address the crowd if given the chance, Horstman responded, “I’d say, Hail ‘King’ Trump for securing the border,” suggesting the quotation marks himself. “They’re mostly sore losers because they lost the election.”

J.C. Meister of Elk Grove Village, who runs the pro-Independent organization, “We the People Reuniting,” said that while he agrees with the rally’s “No Kings” theme, he doesn’t see an equally radicalized opposition party as the answer.

“If we vote everyone out, we can only do better,” he said.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A giant inflatable rat sits on the traffic island along Kimball Street during the “No Kings” rally and protest Saturday in Elgin.

Other suburbs that held rallies Saturday included Arlington Heights, Bartlett, Buffalo Grove, Des Plaines, Elgin, Geneva, Gurnee, Highland Park, Lisle, McHenry, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Palatine and Warrenville.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com “No Kings” protesters share their message as cars pass along Kimball Street Saturday in Elgin.

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com “There's a time you have to stand up. You can't just sit and swear at the television,” said Donna Pestka of Villa Park, left, as she awaited the start of the Schaumburg “No Kings” rally Saturday with Cathleen Walin of Glen Ellyn and Gary Clar of Schaumburg.

A protester holds a sign reading “Orange lies matter” during the No Kings rally Saturday along Ogden Avenue in Lisle. David Toney for Shaw Local News Network

Protesters hold signs during the No Kings rally in Lisle on Saturday. David Toney for Shaw Local News Network

A community member holds a sign reading “Hate will not make us great” during the No Kings rally Saturday in Lisle. David Toney for Shaw Local News Network

