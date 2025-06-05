DuPage County reports first batch of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquito pools in DuPage County. AP Photo, file

Health officials have confirmed the presence of the West Nile virus in mosquitoes found in DuPage County.

The first West Nile-positive pools of mosquitoes were collected in Roselle, Medinah, Clarendon Hills and Burr Ridge on May 27, according to a press release from the DuPage County Health Department.

Health officials encourage residents to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites and the risk of contracting West Nile virus, including wearing mosquito repellent and removing standing, stagnant water.

No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in DuPage County so far this year.