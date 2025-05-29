Buffalo Grove, other suburbs gear up for annual Pride festivities

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Charles Johnson, a former Buffalo Grove trustee and retired judge, hands out treats to children on the parade route at last year’s Pride Parade in Buffalo Grove.

Buffalo Grove’s seventh annual family-friendly Pride Parade kicks off Sunday ushering in a season of Pride Month festivities across the suburbs.

The Buffalo Grove parade at 11 a.m., with the theme “Pride is Natural,” will feature a special tribute to the late Tommy DeLorenzo, the beloved balloon magician whose creations have been a staple of the celebration.

Organized by The Pinta Pride Project, the parade will feature more than 100 entries, making it the largest to date. It steps off near Buffalo Grove Road and Lasalle Lane and ends at the Buffalo Grove Fitness Center on Deerfield Parkway.

Several suburbs are staging Pride parades and other activities throughout the month.

These festivities come at a time when LGBTQ+ rights face federal challenges, including executive orders targeting transgender people and potential threats to marriage equality.

“Our government is not showing support for this community. They’re doing the opposite,” said Carolyn Pinta, organizer of the Buffalo Grove parade. “So you need to get your body out to stand there so that they see you and they know that you support them.”

Pinta said a notable addition this year is World of Wonder Productions, the company behind RuPaul's Drag Race. WOW will present Kahmora Hall.

Local elected officials will be front and center during the milelong procession.

State Rep. Daniel Didech, state Sen. Adriane Johnson, Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison, Wheeling Township Democrats and Lake County Board member Marah Altenberg are expected participants.

Supporters include Buffalo Grove Village President Eric Smith, Trustees Denice Bocek, Joanne Johnson, Lester Ottenheimer III and David Weidenfeld and former Trustee Andrew Stein either donating or sponsoring.

The parade lineup includes local schools, religious organizations, several businesses and the Lakeside Pride Marching Band. Performers include the Buffalo Grove Singers. For more information, visit pintaprideproject.com.

Buffalo Grove also will host a free Pride picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mike Rylko Community Park, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road. Visit bparks.org/pride-picnic.

Pride events elsewhere in the suburbs:

• Aurora: Flag-raising ceremony, 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 6, at One Aurora Plaza, 8 E. Galena. Visit aurora-il.org/2413/Flag-Raisings. Parade, noon Sunday, June 8, in downtown Aurora. After-party at 1 p.m. at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway. Visit aurorapride.org.

• Elgin: Parade and festival, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 7, in downtown and Festival Park. Free. Visit elginpride.com.

• Elmhurst: Family Pride Fest, noon to 4 p.m. June 21, at Elmhurst Presbyterian Church, 367 Spring Road. Free. Visit elmhurstpridecollective.com.

• Grayslake: Parade, noon Sunday, June 8, in downtown at Hawley and Slusser streets, continues onto Center Street and Seymour Avenue and ends at Slusser. Free. Visit grayslakevillagecenter.com.

• Round Lake Beach: Lake County PrideFest, noon June 14 at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 N. Civic Center Way. Visit lgbtqlc.com/pridefest2025.

• Vernon Hills: Hawthorn Pride Event & Market, 2-5 p.m. June 14 at Hawthorn Row, 750 Hawthorn Row. Free. Visit facebook.com/events/1768348173944508.

• Woodstock: PrideFest, June 14-15. Pride Pub Crawl, 6 p.m. June 14 in Woodstock Square. Parade, 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by the festival from noon to 5 p.m. Visit woodstockilpride.com/pridefest.

• Chicago: Pride Fest, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 21-22, at Northalsted, 3600 N. Halsted St. Visit northalsted.com.