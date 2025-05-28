Suburban spellers still in the game at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Four suburban spellers are among the contestants in the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which began Tuesday and concludes Thursday. They are top from left, Shruthi Ayyagari of Aurora and Tyler Kochanski of Fox River Grove. Bottom from left, Yahya Mohammed of Hoffman Estates and Visharad Sathish of Grayslake.

Four suburban spellers still have a fighting chance to be the best in the nation after clearing the preliminary rounds of the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee Tuesday.

Visharad Sathish of Grayslake, Tyler Kochanski of Fox River Grove, Yahya Mohammed of Hoffman Estates, and Shruthi Ayyagari of Aurora head into the quarterfinals today.

“I’m pretty excited and nervous,” 12-year-old Visharad, a seventh-grader at Lake Forest Country Day School, told the Daily Herald before leaving for the competition being held in Maryland. “It is nerve-wracking to compete on stage in front of everyone.”

First-timers Tyler, 14, is an eighth-grader at Saints Peter & Paul School in Cary, and Shruthi, 13, is a seventh-grader at Francis Granger Middle School in Aurora.

Yahya, 13, a seventh-grader at Larsen Middle School in Elgin, has previous National Spelling Bee experience, having tied for 60th place in the 2024 contest.

Thirty spellers out of this year’s 243 national qualifiers — ranging in age from 8 to 14 years old — were eliminated in the first round and 17 more were scratched in round two.

The competition continues today with the quarterfinals and semifinals. Finals are on Thursday.

The 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee is being broadcast on ION TV from 7 to 9 p.m. Central Time Wednesday and Thursday. It can be streamed on Ion Plus or Fubo.