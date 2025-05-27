Two charged with hate crime in beating of woman at Carpentersville McDonald’s

John Z. Kammrad

Two people are now charged with committing a hate crime in connection with the beating of a woman in Carpentersville two weeks ago because of her sexual identity.

A Kane County grand jury indicted John Z. Kammrad, 19, of the 900 block of Hillcrest Road, Elgin, and a 16-year-old male with hate crime stemming from the May 13 attack.

The Kane County state’s attorney’s office announced the indictment Tuesday afternoon. It did not say when the grand jury handed up the indictment.

The pair initially were charged with aggravated battery great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place and mob action.

According to authorities, Kammrad and the juvenile hit and kicked the 19-year-old woman in the body and head inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Carpentersville.

The woman, Kady Grass of Wisconsin, said they called her a derogatory name regarding her sexual orientation as she left the women’s restroom. Grass has said she is a lesbian and was targeted because of her appearance.

The state’s attorney has not released the name of the juvenile, saying state law prohibits it. Typically in Kane County, juvenile court judges prohibit the release of juveniles’ names. The state’s attorney has also refused to say when the juvenile’s next court date is. Juvenile court records are not public, but the media and victims are allowed to attend hearings.

Kammrad is being detained in the DuPage County jail on unrelated charges. His next Kane County court date is June 27.