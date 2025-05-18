advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Pair charged after fight in Carpentersville restaurant leaves woman seriously injured

Posted May 18, 2025 10:27 am
Charles Keeshan
 

A 19-year-old Elgin man and a juvenile face multiple felony charges after authorities say they attacked a woman at a Carpentersville restaurant last week after making derogatory remarks about her sexual orientation.

John Z. Kammrad, of the 900 block of Hillcrest Road, is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place and mob action, Carpentersville police said. The most serious charges are Class 3 felonies punishable by a maximum two to five years in prison.

The juvenile also is charged with aggravated battery, police said.

According to police, the charges stem from a verbal altercation that turned physical Tuesday at a restaurant in the 1600 block of South Kennedy Drive.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and later released, police said.

The juvenile turned himself in to police Friday, police said. Kammrad was arrested Saturday and taken to the Kane County jail, where he remained Sunday awaiting a court appearance, records show.

Carpentersville police Deputy Chief Kevin Stankowitz said Sunday police worked with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if hate crime charges were warranted, but after reviewing the facts, prosecutors declined to file those charges.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Carpentersville Communities Crime Elgin News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company