Police say attackers called her a slur. Why aren’t the suspects charged with a hate crime?

Kady Grass was beaten May 13 at restaurant in Carpentersville. Police said at least one of the attackers called her slur based on her sexual orientation. Courtesy of GoFundMe

A young woman was badly beaten May 13 at a Carpentersville restaurant, after police said her attackers called her a derogatory name based on her sexual orientation.

So, why aren’t the defendants charged with committing a hate crime?

After all, according to Kady Grass, that’s why she was attacked.

“How it started was because I am a lesbian and just because I walked in to the women’s bathroom and I looked the way I look,” Grass told a CBS2 Chicago reporter several days after the attack.

According to police, Grass was leaving the restroom when 19-year-old John Z. Kammrad of Elgin and others approached her and called her a derogatory name. The verbal assault turned physical and Grass suffered severe injuries that required a trip to the hospital, police said.

The case has garnered national attention in the days since, including coverage from CBS, NBC and ABC national news.

Police over the weekend said hate crime charges against Kammrad and a 17-year-old co-defendant were discussed, but rejected by the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

But on Wednesday, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said she has not yet ruled out adding hate crime charges for Kammrad and the 17-year-old boy. She is not done with her investigation and will pursue justice “based on the full facts of the case,” she said in a written statement.

“The allegations involved here are deeply disturbing,” Mosser continued. “My thoughts are with Kady Grass and her family, and I want her to know we will do everything within the law to hold those responsible accountable. Kane County is a welcoming community, and there is no place in a civilized society for the alleged behavior in this case.”

John Z. Kammrad

For now, Kammrad is charged with aggravated battery and mob action, both Class 3 felonies punishable by a maximum five years in prison or probation. His next court date is June 27.

The 17-year-old boy faces similar charges in juvenile court.

Mosser noted that a hate crime charge would be a less serious felony, in this case punishable by a maximum three years in prison or probation. If convicted of a hate crime, the defendant also would have to attend an anti-hate educational program.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2024 Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser.

Meanwhile, Kammrad is sitting in the DuPage County jail. He was charged April 8 with several crimes, including aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempting to flee police, in Elmhurst. He had been released because those charges are not detainable offenses, but after his arrest Saturday, DuPage prosecutors persuaded a judge to revoke his release.

According to DuPage court records, Kammrad is on probation in Cook County on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Case update

Back in March, we told you about the Illinois Supreme Court taking up the case of a former Stevenson High School student convicted of getting behind the wheel during a driver’s education class while under the influence of marijuana.

On Thursday, the court issued its decision, and it didn’t go the ex-student’s way. In a unanimous 7-0 ruling, the court upheld the January 2023 DUI conviction and sentence that included 100 hours community service.

The decision rejects the former student’s argument that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him beyond a reasonable doubt because his driver’s ed instructor initially chalked up his bad driving to nervousness.

The student, who we aren’t identifying because he was 16 years old at the time, was arrested in May 2021, after Lincolnshire police determined he was still feeling the effects of smoking pot the night before when he took park in a practice drive.

Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire. Daily Herald File Photo

In its decision, the high court said there was plenty of evidence beyond the instructor’s testimony to support the conviction, including from other school officials and a police officer who gave the student a sobriety test.

“The trial court also described the videotape from the school hallways, observing that defendant was stumbling back and forth. Defendant also ran into the lockers and almost hit a table,” Justice Elizabeth M. Rochford wrote. “The preceding evidence … supports a finding that defendant’s driving was due to more than mere nervousness or inexperience.”

Scam alert

While the nation honors the sacrifices of its military members this weekend, some less honorable people will be looking to take advantage of our gratitude, according to a new warning from the Better Business Bureau.

“Supporting military families through charitable giving is a noble act,” BBB President and CEO Steve J. Bernas said in the warning. “But scammers are increasingly preying on the generosity of Americans and the trust of our military community. It’s critical to verify before you give.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, veterans reported more than $419 million in fraud losses in 2024, up from $350 million in 2023.

Scams to watch out for include fake charities with patriotic-sounding names, phony military discounts and impersonation scams involving criminals claiming to be from Veterans Affairs or military representatives.

To protect yourself, the BBB recommends researching before giving. That includes checking charity reviews at Give.org and using credit cards whenever possible and not giving personal information over unfamiliar websites or to people you don’t know.

• Do you have a tip or a comment? Email us at copsandcrime@dailyherald.com.