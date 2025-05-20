By the numbers: Chicago suburbs listed among 250 elite towns by U.S. News & World Report

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Arlington Heights’ restaurants, here seen prepared for alfresco dining, are among the reasons Mayor Jim Tinaglia gives for the village’s ranking among best places to live.

Several Chicago suburbs earned their place among U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 250 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2025-26.

To make the list, the magazine said, a community had to “have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.”

Arlington Heights topped the list among the top 10 Illinois communities. Buffalo Grove ranked second, followed by Naperville, Palatine, Elgin, Schaumburg, Bloomington, Bolingbrook, Skokie and Des Plaines.

The listing highlighted a variety of statistics for readers.

Overall, Arlington Heights ranked 56th, with the magazine listing its median household income of $114,653, average commute time of about 23.96 minutes and unemployment rate of 3.13%.

“Our family-oriented community boasts excellent schools, a top-tier library, over 60 public parks and facilities, approximately 150 restaurants, a thriving downtown, and dozens of free special events. The quality of life in Arlington Heights is second to none,” Arlington Heights Mayor Jim Tinaglia said in a statement. “This recognition would not be possible for ‘The Village of Good Neighbors’ without the dedicated, professional public service our village staff provides to the community day-in and day-out. A special thank you goes to all of them.”

Buffalo Grove ranked 63rd, but second in the state, cited for its median household income of $133,839, average commute time of about 23.91 minutes and unemployment rate of 3.74%.

Buffalo Grove Village President Eric Smith said the ranking came as no surprise, invoking the new village motto.

“’Smart. With Heart.’ is not just a tagline or motto. It’s who we are and it’s why I appreciate living here and why I am honored to be president of this great community,” he said.

Naperville finished 76th, but third overall. According to the magazine, the city’s median household income is $147,382, the average commute time is about 25.76 minutes, and the unemployment rate is 5.15%

“To receive yet another award for Naperville’s quality of life shows how this entire community values putting in the time and effort to make Naperville the city it is today,” Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli said. “These awards shine a unique spotlight on Naperville and make it highly desirable for businesses and residents to make this city their home. They want to relocate to a city like ours that offers great schools, parks, recreation, services, utilities and more. It’s an honor to be part of these distinctions that are thanks to the work of everyone in Naperville.”

The top 10 selections across the U.S. were: Johns Creek, Georgia; Carmel, Indiana; Pearland, Texas; Fishers, Indiana; Cary, North Carolina; League City, Texas; Apex, North Carolina; Leander, Texas; Rochester Hills, Michigan; and Troy, Michigan.

• Daily Herald staff writer David Oberhelman contributed to this article.