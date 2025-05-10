Vernon Hills residents displaced after car crashes into townhouses

Residents of two townhouses in Vernon Hills were displaced this morning after a car crashed into their homes.

The Countryside Fire Protection District responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. near Indianwood Drive and Michigan Court. Authorities say the driver of a black Nissan Sentra crashed into the townhouses, tearing off parts of the exterior walls.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials from Libertyville, Lincolnshire-Riverwoods, and the Vernon Hills Police Department issued a “red tag” on the affected townhouses, declaring them temporarily uninhabitable. Displaced families will be allowed to return once electrical hazards are resolved, police said.