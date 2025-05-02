Krishnamoorthi leads panel at Harper College on value of public service careers under attack from DOGE

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com From left, Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Regional Director for U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and Hanover Park Village Trustee Yasmeen Bankole, and Morrison’s Chief of Staff Ted Mason participated in a panel discussion Friday encouraging Harper College students to pursue public service.

While deferring any announcement regarding his own future in the public realm, Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg led a panel Friday that sought to convey to Harper College students both the personal and societal value of public service careers.

He said that topic is especially relevant for young people today as federal public employment opportunities dwindle under President Donald Trump’s second term and the role of government at all levels is being questioned.

“People are saying, ‘What can I do?’” Krishnamoorthi said. “How can I make a difference and how can we get back to a better place?”

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Kevin Morrison, Cook County commissioner for the 15th District, makes a point during a panel discussion Friday encouraging Harper College students to pursue public service.

Krishnamoorthi is rumored to be eyeing the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Durbin when his current term expires next year. Staffers said a decision is forthcoming.

The rest of the panel consisted of three people who’d previously worked for Krishnamoorthi before continuing their public service elsewhere.

Elk Grove Village native Kevin Morrison is the 15th District commissioner on the Cook County Board, Ted Mason is Morrison’s chief of staff, and Yasmeen Bankole is both regional director for U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin’s office and beginning her second term as a Hanover Park village trustee.

Morrison is both the youngest and first openly gay member of the Cook County Board as well as the first Democrat to hold his particular seat. He said developing personal connections with constituents is helpful.

“You can find common ground with just about everyone,” he said.

Bankole said she continues to be inspired in her public service by the thought that every task, every case, is about someone’s life. She added that sometimes courage is required when you’re acting in the best interest of constituents.

Mason suggested those interested in public service pursue specific skills like communications or public administration while building experience through volunteering and working in internships.

Krishnamoorthi told the audience he hoped more people would consider either a season or a career of public service.

He believes Trump was wrong to blindly cut so many federal jobs since reclaiming office in January through the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency. However, Krishnamoorthi does recognize it was easier to do because so many of those federal agencies fly under the average voter’s radar. He said every agency should be promoting their contributions and successes so the public understands the affects of their absence.

Students said they found the presentation useful. Business major Elaine Bovalis said the panel enhanced her perceptions about public service rather than changed them.

“I think public service is important in every field,” she said.

Jenny Briski, the new vice president of the student government at Harper College, is majoring in cybersecurity. She said the presentation aligned with everything she’d been thinking about regarding a public service career.

