Prestige Feed Products files harassment lawsuit against Mount Prospect officials

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Neighbors say Prestige Feed Products in Mount Prospect, which occupies the nearest portion of the structure in this view, has been causing unpleasant odors from its animal feed plant. Prestige and the village are locked in long-standing litigation.

Prestige Feed Products has revived harassment claims against Mount Prospect with a new lawsuit in Cook County circuit court.

The animal feed producer, which is demanding a jury trial, is also seeking to prove the plant at 431 Lakeview Court, which has drawn odor complaints from neighbors, does not constitute a nuisance.

Prestige is still pursuing a lawsuit against Mount Prospect to prevent the village from shutting it down. That is scheduled to go to trial in September. The village is fighting that suit, with Des Plaines joining the case.

In addition, the Illinois Attorney General filed suit against Prestige for “allegedly allowing excessive odors and causing air and noise pollution.” That suit said the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency reported excessive burnt-cheese odors in areas around the plant and off site during inspections in 2023 and 2024.

The attorney general’s office also said an environmental consulting firm hired by Prestige identified high levels of Butyric Acid.

Prestige’s latest lawsuit names the village, Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert, Village Manager Michael Cassady and Director of Building and Inspection Services William Schroeder as defendants. It repeats claims against officials that were recently rejected in court by Cook County Circuit Judge Thomas More Donnelly.

Prestige is seeking a monetary judgment of at least $50,000 from the defendants, plus attorney’s fees and costs. It is also looking for punitive damages and compensation for financial losses.

Prestige says it has spent more than $1.45 million on odor mitigation equipment and expert reports and $580,000 in attorney fees.

It says it stands to lose its nearly $3 million investment in the facility, if the village pulls its occupancy permit and business license.

Prestige argues the village is trying to revoke its business license on the basis of “subjective inconsistent complaints,” rather than scientific data.

The lawsuit cites four scientific odor studies commissioned by Prestige between 2021 and 2024. It also states Prestige, Mount Prospect and Des Plaines tested air samples at 15 locations between November 2024 and March 2025.

Prestige states the studies revealed odor levels “either immeasurable or well below the factual and legal definition of nuisance.”

The claims against Hoefert and Cassady relate to public statements about the possibility and desirability of Prestige relocating.

The suit says a fan intended to mitigate odors was installed in late 2023. It claims Cassady and Schroeder were satisfied when the system was tested. But in January 2025, the village ticketed Prestige for failing to submit a building permit application for the fan.

Prestige says it submitted the application, only to be turned down in March. The suit states village officials, including Schroeder, indicated the village is reconsidering all previously issued and approved building permits for equipment at the facility.

Village officials and counsel were contacted but would not comment.