Illinois AG sues Prestige Feed in Mount Prospect over odor, noise pollution

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing a controversial animal feed manufacturer based in Mount Prospect over odor and noise complaints.

Raoul’s office announced the lawsuit late Friday contending nearly 150 residents living near Prestige Feed Product LLC’s facility in Mount Prospect have logged over 1,000 separate complaints of nauseating odors from the plant since June 2023. The suit was filed in Cook County.

“The company needs to address these odor issues and ensure that its operations comply with Illinois’ environmental laws,” Raoul said in a press release. “I will continue to protect all Illinois communities and hold companies accountable when violations of our environmental laws occur.”

Prestige and Mount Prospect have been locked in litigation since 2023 over the complaints. Des Plaines officials recently joined Mount Prospect in their claim against the company because their residents are also affected.

Attempts to reach Prestige’s attorney were not immediately successful.

Neighbors of the processing plant at 431 Lakeview Court have complained for years of a “burning cheese” smell that emanates from the business. Many said it prevents them from going outdoors or being able to open the windows to their homes.

Raoul’s lawsuit is based on a referral from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

IEPA inspectors were sent to the plant in 2023 and 2024 and noted the stench created there.

IEPA officials received an assessment report from a firm hired by Prestige identifying elevated levels of butyric acid at all nine sampling sites used by the firm.

“Butyric acid is known by the National Institutes of Health to have a penetrating, rancid and putrid odor,” according to Raoul’s release.

“Though Prestige Feed is a small facility, it is still required to comply with state environmental regulations,” said IEPA Acting Director James Jennings. “Illinois EPA referred this case to the Illinois attorney general’s office to require action be taken by Prestige Feed to address ongoing odor complaints impacting local residents.”

In December, Prestige announced it would move out of the plant within the next six months. This did not halt litigation between the company and municipalities.

Earlier this month, the village approved a $69,000 airborne chemical assessment to be performed by RHP Risk Management.

Village officials didn’t say when testing would begin, but noted it would not be random. There was no timetable set for the village to release any results.

⋅ Daily Herald staff writer Steve Zalusky contributed to this report.