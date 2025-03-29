Riverwoods man dies after motorcyle crash in Northfield

A 24-year-old Riverwoods man has died after a motorcycle crash Friday night in Northfield, according to the Northfield Police Department.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 10:23 p.m. in the 2200 block of eastbound Willow Road.

Preliminary investigation shows the rider was operating a three-wheeled motorcycle eastbound on Willow Road when the crash occurred. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Willow Road, between Sunset Ridge and Wagner roads, was closed during the initial investigation but reopened at about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Local police, in collaboration with the North Regional Major Crash Assistance Team, are investigating. More information will be released as it becomes available.