Mayoral offices at stake in North, Northwest suburbs

Campaign signs line the sidewalk outside of Arlington Heights village hall. Inset: from left, Jon Ridler, Tom Schwingbeck and Jim Tinaglia are candidates for Arlington Heights mayor in the April 1 election.

Voters in the North and Northwest suburbs will settle several hotly contested mayoral races when they head to the polls Tuesday.

Here’s a look at some of the big races, which include challengers facing entrenched incumbents, or seats now open after longtime mayors decided not to run again.

Arlington Heights

Three-term Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes’ decision not to seek another term has led to a crowded field seeking to replace him — all say they want a seat at the table in talks with the Chicago Bears over redevelopment of the sprawling Arlington Park property.

Running are Jim Tinaglia, a 12-year village trustee; Tom Schwingbeck, a six-year trustee; and Jon Ridler, executive director of the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce for the past 20 years. Hayes endorsed Tinaglia.

Ridler has called for establishment of a public-private economic development council focused on the racetrack project and more involvement by Rolling Meadows and Palatine officials.

Tinaglia emphasized a more methodical approach, saying that a rushed process could go badly if issues such as safety, traffic, economics and infrastructure aren’t properly reviewed.

Schwingbeck said he wants the team to come to town, but that it’s difficult for the village board to commit to any type of resources or incentives — short of a commitment or formal proposal from the team.

Mount Prospect

Trisha Chokshi, left, and Paul Hoefert are candidates for Mount Prospect mayor.

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert is facing a challenge in his bid for a second term from Trisha Chokshi, president of the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce board and former chair of the village’s finance commission.

Hoefert has touted the village’s downtown development, strong financial position and property tax decreases, while Chokshi said the village will face challenges from federal freezes and spending cuts.

A major issue has been the village’s handling of Prestige Feed Products, an animal feed producer that has drawn complaints from neighbors about odors. Hoefert said the village has tried to address the issue and fought the company in the courts, but Chokshi said Prestige exposes larger issues in how the village handles permitting and zoning applications.

Hanover Park

Rod Craig, left, and Mark Elkins are candidates for Hanover Park village president.

Hanover Park Village President Rod Craig, who’s held the office for 18 years, is being challenged by Mark Elkins, a 30-year member of the Hanover Park Park District’s board of commissioners and its current president.

One of the most timely issues they debated is whether the village should replace the state’s 1% grocery tax with its own 1% tax.

Elkins believes that would create hardship for residents, while its absence could attract shoppers from elsewhere. But Craig said the village needs those revenues to provide necessary services and it would have to be made up elsewhere — probably from property taxes.

Streamwood

Asad Khan, left, and Billie Roth are candidates for Streamwood village president.

Streamwood’s nine-term Village President Billie Roth faces a challenge from Poplar Creek Library Trustee Asad Khan.

Khan said he’s concerned about declining population in the village, which he believes hurts revenues. He also wants to modernize such services as online bill paying to make it easier to do from a phone, and encourage more open dialogue about what residents want.

Roth said she has a proven track record and wants to continue her practice of being both forward-looking and financially responsible. She touts the village’s balanced budget despite pension challenges, as well as managing to forgo a local grocery tax.

Libertyville

Matthew Hickey, left, and Donna Johnson are candidates for Libertyville mayor.

Libertyville Mayor Donna Johnson cites her experience and leadership in seeking a second term. She’s challenged by outgoing village Trustee Matthew Hickey, who contends the village needs to change the way it deals with various issues.

Johnson, a retired corporate attorney, headed the village’s plan commission/zoning board of appeals for nine years before being elected trustee in 2007. “Leadership you know” is her campaign slogan. She cites experience and knowledge gained in her professional, elected and community roles as key in improving the community.

Hickey has a degree in urban planning and a career in commercial banking. He says Libertyville needs stronger leadership and better public engagement and long-term planning. “I feel I'm grounded in issues that matter to Libertyville,” he said.

Gurnee

Tom Hood, left, and Quin O’Brien are candidates for Gurnee mayor.

Tom Hood is seeking a second term as Gurnee mayor, and facing a challenge from Trustee Quin O’Brien, a semiretired real estate agent who has been on the village board for six years.

Hood, an attorney, grew up in town and was a trustee for eight years. He says he wants to complete initiatives he started, such as improving the east side Grand Avenue corridor and expanding a sense of community.

O’Brien said he has a good relationship with Hood and is running to move to the next level in his service to the community. He said he “thinks with excitement” and will bring a different energy to the role.

Mundelein

Robin Meier, left, and Tim Wilson are candidates for Mundelein mayor.

Mundelein trustees Tim Wilson and Robin Meier are running for the mayor’s chair. Incumbent Steve Lentz is stepping down after three terms.

Wilson is a regional sales manager who was elected to the village board in 2021. He’s been endorsed by Lentz and former mayors Colin McRae and Marilyn Sindles.

Meier is a retired telecommunications professional who first was elected to the board in 2008. She ran for mayor in 2013 and 2021.

Despite being endorsed by Lentz, Wilson said he opposes the mayor’s plan for a fountain on Plaza Circle near village hall because of its construction and maintenance costs.

Meier said she disagrees with Lentz’s communication style and wants village government to be more transparent.

· Daily Herald staff writers Steve Zalusky, Eric Peterson, Mick Zawislak and Russell Lissau contributed to this report.