Five units remain uninhabitable after fire in Schaumburg coach homes

An early Sunday morning fire on the 200 block of Scarsdale Court in Schaumburg left five units uninhabitable Monday among two adjacent four-unit coach home buildings. Courtesy of Kamil Konieczny

Five units among two adjacent Schaumburg coach home buildings remained uninhabitable Monday, a day after an early morning fire led to all residents and pets exiting safely.

The two affected cul-de-sac buildings on the 200 block of Scarsdale Court each have four units, Schaumburg Deputy Fire Chief Fabio Puccini said.

The most damaged unit was on the second floor and was left without a roof, he added. The next most damaged was the unit directly below it.

The other units across the hall in the same building probably require some drywall work to be restored, Puccini said. The fifth unit affected was the one in the adjacent building that shares a firewall with the most damaged unit.

The cause of the apparently accidental fire has yet to be determined and the ongoing investigation will likely be led by the insurance company, Puccini said. Witnesses are still being interviewed.

Firefighters responded to a 3:54 a.m. report Sunday of a fire in the heavily damaged second-floor unit. Crews arrived on the scene at 3:59 a.m. and extinguished the fire by 4:28 a.m.

Hours later, the second-floor unit’s charred interior was visible from the sidewalk behind it. The roof had a gaping hole and furniture littered the front and backyards, while a grill tilted precariously on the remains of the second-floor balcony. Several neighboring units were boarded up.