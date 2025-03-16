advertisement
News

Fire Sunday leaves Schaumburg homes uninhabitable

Posted March 16, 2025 10:26 am
Barbara Vitello
 

An early morning fire Sunday at a residence near Meacham Road and Williamsburg Drive in Schaumburg left several coach homes uninhabitable.

Bystanders said the fire broke out about 4 a.m. in the second floor unit of an eight-unit cul-de-sac building. At least two Schaumburg Fire Department ladder trucks, multiple ambulances and other vehicles responded to the fire along with at least five Schaumburg police cars.

Fire officials were not immediately available to comment on whether there were injuries.

One couple, a man and woman wrapped in blankets and carrying their nine-month old infant, hurried to the car of a relative, who said he was the man’s father. He said his son smelled smoke, alerted his wife and evacuated their family.

Another woman clutching a small dog scurried from the area into a waiting car. Two other women, also wrapped in blankets with a cat in a carrier at their feet, gazed at the structure while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in a coach home early Sunday near Meacham Road and Williamsburg Drive in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Kamil Konieczny

Smoked continued to billow from the second floor unit after the flames were extinguished. Firefighters carrying flashlights could be seen moving about inside the affected units.

A social media post by Hanover Township Emergency Services indicated they assisted Schaumburg firefighters.

Check with the Daily Herald for more details as they become available.

Schaumburg firefighters battled a blaze early Sunday morning at a multifamily complex near Meacham Road and Williamsburg Drive Courtesy of Kamil Konieczny
