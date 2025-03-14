Teen chefs turn up the heat during high school culinary competition at Harper College

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com About 150 burgeoning chefs enrolled in their high school culinary arts and hospitality programs competed Friday at Palatine’s Harper College.

One thing was obvious from Friday’s high school culinary competition at Harper College, these teenage chefs are trained well.

It was evident in the precision with which competitors from Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 and Northwest Suburban High School District 214 chopped, grated, diced and sautéed. It was apparent in the way students kept cool as the temperature rose in the basement kitchen and the time clock ticked down.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Nigerian-born Precious Akinyele has been cooking as long as she can remember. “I also love to eat,” said Akinyele, the leader of her Palatine High School team, who’s seen here helping a teammate plate their creation during Friday’s culinary competition at Harper College in Palatine.

And it was obvious when 18-year-old Palatine High School student Precious Akinyele immediately stepped back and raised her arms when the knife she was using slipped from her hand and clattered to the floor.

“She did everything that she’s been trained to do,” said judge Mike Meyer, a Rolling Meadows High School assistant instructor. “It’s all about the basics of food preparation: safety, sanitation and problem-solving.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Conant High School junior Antonio Raimondi, 17, center, used tin foil to replace his blender’s missing lid during a high school culinary competition Friday at Harper College. The team used a taco recipe supplied by 17-year-old Jalen Davis, left, and his mother.

Antonio Raimondi, a 17-year-old Conant High School junior, knows a little about that. Missing the lid to his team’s blender, he improvised and used a piece of tin foil.

“Watch how they interact and problem solve,” said Meyer, nodding toward Raimondi and his teammates Jalen Davis, Tyler Niecicki and Ken Conocido. “Those skills are huge.”

And they’re transferable. Learning to communicate and collaborate and developing entrepreneurial skills will serve these students well no matter what careers they pursue, said Michele Napier, director of college and career readiness for District 211.

“They will be ready for the workforce,” said Napier who organized the competition with Barb Kain, director for career discovery with District 214, and representatives from Harper College, including Sharon Rainbolt, manager of Harper’s dual credit program which offers students college credit for high school work.

Buffalo Grove High School’s Makayla Lazzari, Maya Tavares, Reese Siegellak and Angie Bahena took top honors among the District 214 contenders while Palatine High School’s Zoe Matias Calendar, Lailany Murillo, David Akeju, Ang Belpedio and Jassi Burns won the District 211 competition.

The popularity of a District 214 intra-district competition over the last four years inspired organizers to invite neighboring districts to participate, said Kain.

About 150 students in the culinary arts and hospitality programs at participating high schools took part in the event which also included a tour of Harper’s culinary facilities and discussions with industry leaders and reps from the college’s hospitality and management program.

While the winners got bragging rights and a trophy, Kain said all the students got to experience working in an authentic kitchen environment which may help them determine if a culinary arts career is right for them.

“They are killing it in there,” said Kain, beaming as she nodded toward the kitchen. “The presentation is incredible. It looks like something that came out of a professional restaurant.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Tacos were on the menu Friday at Harper College where 150 students competed in a high school culinary competition hosted.

Making sure the dish is timed right, tastes good and looks beautiful poses a challenge, said Akinyele. But for this Palatine resident, it’s all about “enjoying what you make and having fun while you cook.”

Teams of three to five students, some wearing chef jackets, were graded on food safety/sanitation, plating, culinary skills, teamwork and professionalism, overall meal presentation and, of course, taste.

“Like so many competitions, this gives you a chance to assess yourself against your peers,” said Harper instructor and judge Barry Carlson. “Like sports, it’s not until you play another team that you gauge what you’re capable of.”

Asked why he learned to cook, 16-year-old Nieciecki, of Schaumburg, had this response.

“I know how to eat,” he said. “I wanted to learn how to cook.”