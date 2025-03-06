Mount Prospect program aims to reduce single-use plastics

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mike Martin, left, owner of Le Peep Cafe in Mount Prospect, talks with Mount Prospect Assistant to the Village Manager Josh Allain about the S.U.P.U.R. program.

Mount Prospect is working with local restaurants to reduce reliance on single-use plastics.

The Single-Use Plastic Utensil Reduction Program — S.U.P.U.R. for short — will roll out March 14.

Josh Allain, assistant to the village manager, said 20 businesses have signed up. They will be identified by the sky-blue signs bearing the words “Plastic Reduction Partner.”

“Our really big goal with this is trying to change the culture that people have in their mindsets around the utensils,” he said.

Many diners automatically receive a plastic fork with meals. The goal of the program is to encourage people to ask if they need utensils and steer restaurants away from automatically providing them if they are not needed.

Signs are displayed on the restaurant windows advertising the campaign.

These signs will soon appear in at least 20 Mount Prospect restaurants. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

Signage is also posted in carryout areas, and restaurant staff will issue utensils if they ask for them.

The program discourages distributing the plastic utensils with carryout food because those are often discarded at home where customers already have utensils.

“If you truly do need it, if you're going to eat in your car for whatever reason, you absolutely can get it then,” he said.

Allain said the village reached out to 142 establishments, including restaurants, cafés, bakeries, ice cream shops and coffee shops by using the village’s community development department’s business license and email information.

The village has also partnered with such groups as the Mount Prospect Downtown Merchants Association, Randhurst Village and the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce.

The village will advertise participating businesses on social media and in the village newsletter.

J.J. Kallergis, owner of the Taco Bell store, said in addition to putting up the signs, the store will store utensils behind the counter. This will be a change from the typical layout where diners can help themselves.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Mike Martin, owner of Le Peep Cafe in Mount Prospect, puts up a sign advertising the village's new single-use plastics reduction program.

Mike Martin, owner of Le Peep Cafe, said the program fits in with its sustainability efforts. Customers ordering food online are asked if they need utensils to go.

Martin’s restaurant eliminated all Styrofoam products, switched to biodegradable straws and offers customers paper boxes for take-home food.

Making it optional for customers to take home a fork or spoon also makes economic sense, he said.

“You’re saving some money, and you could pass that savings along,” he said.